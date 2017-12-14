Becky’s Affiliated: Top 10 conference recap videos of 2017

CONFERENCES

As the year draws to a close, its always enjoyable to look back on our fondest iGaming conference memories of the year and I say watching CalvinAyre.com conference recap videos is a wonderful way to do just that.

While plenty of outstanding events were not captured in our top 10 most viewed list, such as G2E Asia, WGES in Barcelona, Betting on Sports and SiGMA, we can see from the below list that our legacy conferences are still extremely popular and have done an outstanding job pleasing delegates year after year despite all sorts of competition.

Of course now with the Ayre Group’s vested interest in Bitcoin Cash and Blockchain technology, you can rest assured we’ll have a healthy list of Bitcoin conferences for 2018’s roundup AND you can bet on CoinGeek.com’s bComm Conference 2018 being on that list, you’re welcome for the tip.

Top 10 most popular conference recap videos of 2017

10. iGaming Super Show Day 2

The highlight of this highlight video was nChain’s Chief Scientist Craig Wright’s keynote speech on how the Bitcoin Network is set to change the world. A number of delegates were anxious to see Wright in the flesh and they finally had the chance to do so at the iGaming Super Show. Also talking on the popular topic of crypto was enthusiast and FunFair Founder Jez San, who has succeeded in building slick, affordable and 100% trustworthy casino games on the Ethereum Blockchain.

9. London Affiliate Conference (LAC) Day 2

First of all, the intro of this video was shot in front the “Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine”, or at least a carbon-copy of it. Second of all, we covered yet another crytpo-related online gambling product, this time with Gian Peronni of Breakout Gaming, a brand also active in the eSports space. This video also featured practical tips from AdRoll’s Gavin Flood on how to attract traffic via Instagram, illustrating LAC’s perfect balance between learning and having fun.

8. iGaming Super Show Day 1

Also packed with practical information for affiliates is (or should I ‘was’!!) the iGaming Super Show. In this video, Chris Cemper of Link Research Tools revealed the top SEO mistakes webmasters make, a popular presentation at the event. Innovation in iGaming was a theme at the Super Show as well, with both Lottoland’s CEO Nigel Birrel talking on innovation in lottery and 1X2 Network’s Kevin Reid talking on innovation in slots.

7. Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Day 2

Back on the Blockchain train, we spoke with Peter Dugas of Capco on how far land-based casinos have come with adopting Blockchain technology (PS- they still have a long way to go). We were set to interview the world-famous DJ Steve Aoki, but due to the horrifying shootings in Vegas just several days before, Aoki changed his plans. The GameCo’s gracious CEO Blaine Graboyas was happy to stand in and spoke on the growth of “video game gambling”, the basis of “Steve Aoki’s Neon Dream” game, created by Graboyas and the GameCo team. Roger Snow, SVP of Scientific Games, echoed Graboyas’s sentiments on innovation in skill and video gaming and explained how the gaming industry can be compared to “Game of Thrones”.

6. G2E Day 3

Now this was a goldmine of a video when it comes to celeb appearances and industry icons. First up was our interview with Penn & Teller (well mostly Penn!), the famous magic/comedy duo, present at G2E to promote their newly branded slot with Everi. As luck would have it, we ran into Joe Kaminkow on the expo floor, also known as “The Steve Wynn of Slots”, for an on-the-fly interview. At the enormous Aristocrat stand we found Roberto Coppola, who talked on his organization’s internal innovation accelerator program followed by a few words from Marcus Yoder of Gamblit Gaming who was happy to announce a Pac-man video gambling game.

5. G2E Day 1

This video was filmed not even 24 hours after the bloodshed that occurred just several casino resorts away at Mandalay Bay, yet G2E pressed on and the industry came together in support of the victims. Our friends at Gambling Insider decided to move forward with their annual awards luncheon on the day and respectfully made a point to mention the tragedy and ways to help those affected. We also spoke with Terry Johnson of the Nevada Gaming Control Board to get his thoughts on how the legalization of marijuana in his state will impact the casino industry.

4. LAC Day 1

Here we go again, more Bitcoin! Max Maverik of Bitstarz shared tips for affiliates who want to start sending traffic to Bitcoin-friendly casinos, an area of opportunity according to him. Another highlight on the day was an interview with Fred Done of BetFred who was standing alongside ActiveWins, the affiliate program for BetFred. We also caught the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ovo Casino, a reveal of their rebrand to a VIP look and feel.

3. ICE Totally Gaming Day 2

Day 2 of the massive ICE Totally Gaming is always the busiest and full of the most celeb appearances. In this video we were delighted to find Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos at the PlanetWin365.com booth and conducted an interview with him with the help of a Portuguese/English translator. Our second celeb interview was at the Betting Jobs booth with Eddie Hall, Britain’s strongest man, also star of his own Netflix documentary. Lastly, no ICE is complete without a reveal from NetEnt and an interview with CEO Per Eriksson, this time about their “emoji planet” slot launch.

2. ICE Totally Gaming Day 3

For those who are left standing, day 3 of ICE is always quiet, yet there are still plenty of interesting exhibitors and delegates to catch up with. The Japanese-themed Ganapati booth was particularly impressive with sushi chefs flown in from Japan, Saki and Japanese beer for all and the announcement of a game around the Japanese “Pen-Pinapple-Apple-Pen” (PPAP) song. We also loved the live piglets at the Gluck Games booth and testing out the latest in VR slots at Parallel66.

1. ICE Totally Gaming Day 1

The second ICE opens its doors on the first day, anxiously awaiting delegates come flooding in by the hundreds, so it should come as no surprise our ICE Day 1 video was the most popular in 2017. Some highlights from this year’s first day include an interview with Playtech’s CEO Mor Weizer, some words with Frank Bruno, British heavyweight champ at the eMerchant Pay booth and a chat with Hans Lombardo about…you guessed it, the wonders of Blockchain technology.

Comments