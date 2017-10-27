Clarion Gaming address industry concern over event congestion with creation of iGB Live!

PRESS RELEASES

The iGaming Super Show, EiG and Amsterdam Affiliate Conference come together at consolidated three-brand event launching 2018

Clarion Gaming has announced the launch of iGB Live! a new consolidated event which will feature leading brands, iGaming Super Show, EiG, and the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference, each of which will retain its own dedicated presence and brand personality. The creation of iGB Live! is part of the commitment made by Clarion to streamline the events calendar and provide stakeholders with a unique opportunity to engage across the entire iGaming space at a single event.

Event Director, Shona ODonnell, who was responsible for bringing the iGaming Super Show to market eight years ago and has overseen its development, believes the rebranding is timely and sees the creation of iGB Live! as a key initiative which will benefit all sectors and stakeholders. She explained: “Our pledge is to deliver a global events, knowledge and training strategy to what is a global industry. This involves exploring how we can deploy the power and influence of our brands to best effect on behalf of our customers.

“From speaking with the market we know how much importance it places on reducing the volume of business events currently on the calendar but at the same time raising standards and improving ROI. The iGaming Super Show, EiG and the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference will retain their individual personalities, identity and vision that have made them three of the best known and respected brands in gaming. This strategic move will enhance the value and appeal of attending what will be the biggest dedicated iGaming exhibition and conference for the industry and one which is guaranteed to meet stakeholder needs from a networking, education and business perspective.

“The feedback to iGB Live! from all sectors of the business – affiliates, operators, suppliers and regulators – has been extremely positive: our job now is to get on with the important business of delivering best value to our customers courtesy of a clearly considered and joined up strategy. I am extremely passionate about the future of the brand and excited about overseeing its development. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has supported our events over the years and look forward to discussing the developments with them all at EiG where I will be available to discuss and take feedback.”

Tom Light, Vice President of Business Development at SBTech said: “EiG and the iGaming Super Show have been high quality events for many years and bringing them together under one roof will enable delegates and sponsors to meet even more key players in the affiliate and B2B space. SBTech is delighted to support and sponsor the event and make it even more of a must-attend for everyone in the igaming sector.”

Penny Campbell, Head of Events at Microgaming, said: “Microgaming is fully supportive of the plans to incorporate EiG into next year’s iGaming Super Show. We have been loyal supporters of both events for many years and we welcome this decision. The iGaming Super Show has grown in importance year-on-year and become a key meeting place for the industry. Its July time slot works well – long enough after ICE, and just before the summer break. It is a bold step and should be well received by the industry.”

The first iGB Live! incorporating the iGaming Super Show, EiG and the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference, will take place 17 – 20 July 2018 at The Amsterdam, RAI.

To register your interest in the 2018 edition of iGB Live! please visit http://www.igblive.com/.

