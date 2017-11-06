Peter Dugas: Regulators are cautiously optimistic on cryptocurrency

BITCOIN

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Peter Dugas of CAPCO explains the benefits of using cryptocurrencies.

People always fear the unknown. There’s that invisible boogeyman that stuns people like danger whenever they go to an unfamiliar territory or whenever they pursue an untested idea. Sometimes, the fear of unknown stops people from taking the first step toward success.

This was the case when blockchains first came out. Businessmen hailed the virtual currencies as one of the greatest technological advancement since people take a leap to the digital era.

Many financial regulators, however, were less optimistic about the use of cryptocurrencies evening warning the public that these cutting-edge digital money were nothing but a piece of asset bubble that could burst any moment.

Peter Dugas of CAPCO pointed out that US regulators alone are cautiously optimistic. They are cautious, according to Dugas, because there are potential risks in using these cryptocurrencies; and they are also optimistic because these other sectors of the economy are using it.

“They all have different opinon on blockchain. The way you look at it from a regulatory structure and the administrative law that governs their activities. So there is no common entry way to the regulatory structure within the US that makes it a greater challenge,” Dugas told CalvinAyre.com. “One day in the near future, they are going to figure out how to use it because some other sectors of the economy are using it.”

He pointed out that the lack of financial literacy on the benefits of blockchain in the people’s lives is causing all these fear.

There’s no reason for regulators, businessmen, and ordinary people to fear the use of blockchain because the banking/financial sector has been using this technology for many years now, according to Dugas.

Dugas said that casino operators may be able to use blockchain for treasury functions since they can save five to seven percent of their transaction fees virtual currencies.

When it comes to sports betting, Dugas said that the blockchain helps operators to become more profitable.

“For sports betting right now, what we are seeing is probably a future where sports betting is probably open in about 50 states in the next five to 10 years,” Dugas said. “So that’s going to allow casinos to figure out ways where they can become more efficient. Engaging with players and having the process, be become more profitable to the casino, as well as to the player.”

