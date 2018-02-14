Kindred launch new Romanian online casino brand VladCazino

BUSINESS

Online gambling operator Kindred Group has launched a new Romanian brand and resumed its Australian television advertising pitches after a two-year absence.

The Stockholm-listed Kindred Group’s flagship Unibet brand was among the first operators to receive a Romanian license after the country liberalized its online regime in 2015. On Tuesday, Kindred announced the launch of VladCazino, the company’s first dedicated online casino for the Romanian market.

The in-house developed VladCazino features vampire imagery, playing up on Romania’s association with Vlad the Impaler aka Dracula. Kindred’s chief commercial officer Ebba Ljungerud said Kindred sought to “always stay close to our customers” and the new site offered Romanian gamblers “a product and experience truly tailored to their needs.”

As one brand launches, another brand dies. Last October, Kindred announced that its Stan James Online brand would be consigned to mothballs at some unspecified future date and its players would be migrated to Unibet. Last week, a Unibet rep told the TwoPlusTwo forum that the forced migration was “expected in the next month or so.”

In other Kindred news, Unibet is once again pimping its wares on Australian free-to-air TV via a new DDB Stockholm-created promo. Unibet’s down under marketing man Julian Timmins told Adnews that the company was looking to communicate with Aussie punters by showing “more respect than some other wagering advertising.”

Timmins says the ‘Manifesto’ commercial (viewable below) was directed at punters “who do form more analytically and take their betting a little more seriously.” The spot lays out the company’s ‘by punters, for punters’ ethos by saying they recognize that wagering is “not just about money, it’s about winning.”

Kindred will release its Q4/FY17 earnings report on Wednesday and will be looking to build on its record Q3 revenue and profit figures.

