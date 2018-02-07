NYX’s Matt Davey to head up Scientific Games’ new SG Digital

BUSINESS

Gaming technology giant Scientific Games (SGMS) continues to solidify its online gambling presence via the newly established “global proposition” SG Digital.

On Tuesday, SGMS announced the launch of SG Digital, which will combine the company’s existing portfolio of SG Interactive B2B products and services with the online casino and sports betting assets of NYX Gaming Group, which SGMS acquired in January.

SG Digital’s offering will include NYX’s Remote Game Server, Open Gaming System and Open Platform System, plus the OpenBet sports betting platform – which SGMS hopes will give it first-mover advantage should the US Supreme Court strike down the federal sports betting prohibition – as well as the SG Universe’s Play4Fun Network social casino and Mobile Concierge technology.

SG Digital’s estimated 1,500-strong workforce will be headed by NYX CEO Matt Davey (pictured), while Jason Walbridge will serve as SG Digital’s chief operating officer. Davey called it a “privilege to be tasked with leading and shaping” the new division, which he said would provide “unrivalled, seamless solutions” to the industry.

SGMS CEO Kevin Sheehan didn’t shy away from stating the company’s goal of becoming “the world’s leading supplier of digital gaming, sports and iLottery solutions.” Sheehan said SGMS was now “perfectly positioned to capitalise on any future regulatory developments in both U.S. and global markets.”

SGMS further burnished its online presence earlier this month by expanding its deal with live casino technology provider Evolution Gaming. The original deal allowed Evolution to use SGMS’ land-based poker titles Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, and the expanded deal will offer Evolution access to more SGMS titles, including exclusive European rights to Three Card Poker and Let It Ride.

SGMS recently turned in a preview of its Q4 and FY17 results, which showed Q4 revenue rising 9% to between $820m-825m and FY17 revenue up 7% to a range of $3.081b-3.085b. The company expects a net loss of around $40m-50m in Q4 and a loss of $238m-248m in FY17, thanks mainly to costs associated with its acquisition of NYX.

Comments