Gaming Industry news weekly recap – week of December 7

The Americas

Retired boxing superstar Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is set to return to the ring in an exhibition bout. Mayweather confirmed on his Instagram account that he is set to take on YouTube star Logan Paul in a “super exhibition” bout in February 2021; DraftKings has secured a market success deal in Connecticut via one of the state’s two tribal casino operators. The deal with the Foxwoods Resorts Casino sets the stage for a prospective online sports betting partnership; Online gambling payment processor Paysafe Group Holding is preparing for a U.S. public market debut following a $9b merger. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II announced that it had come to terms on a U.S. $9b deal to merge with the London-based Paysafe; Casino Maverick have entered the iGaming market in Argentina. The operator has teamed up with LatamWin, after receiving approval of a license by the provincial gaming regulator; Harrah’s New Orleans is set for a major revival as Caesars announced plans for a renovation to the property. Caesars Entertainment will spend $325 million to redesign the resort and add a second hotel tower.

Europe

Following a review of the T&C’s maintained by 13 Swedish-licensed online gambling operators, the Swedish Consumer Agency (Konsumentverket) pinpointed “a number of shortcomings.” The Swedish watchdog flagged that there was “significant room for improvement” in the T&C’s some of which were considered unreasonable by the regulator; Peergame has launched their Affiliate Partners Program, inviting a limited number of partners to join their limited time closed beta. If successful Peergame has promised to open the program to prospective partners; Swedish authorities have fined local horseracing operator ATG over breaches on deposit limits. Authorities ordered the operator to close the workaround that allowed customers to exceed deposit limits; Russian bookmakers are crying foul over the government’s plans to increase their financial contributions to local sport. The alarming move will see a significant cost increase to operators who accept bets on local Russian sports;

Asia and Australia

Crown Resorts in Australia remains in doubt after being dubbed “unsuitable” to hold a gaming license by state regulators. The ongoing investigation opened up Australian financial watchdog, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), to further scrutiny. AUSTRAC has been accused of facilitating massive laundering as it turned a blind eye to Crown’s alleged activities; South Korean casinos face further hardships as the country struggle to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases. National authorities have forced all major casinos to close their doors until the end of 2020; DFNN has become one of the first operators in the Philippines to receive an online gambling license. The move means that locals will now be allowed to legally bet online; Australian investment firm BBC Capital has purchased the iconic Moulin Rouge in Las Vegas. It’s a promising shot in the arm for the operator, after the casino had endured hard times over the last few decades; Chinese authorities continue to ramp up their resistance to mobile gambling. The State Cyberspace Administration of China announced the removal of 105 mobile applications that allegedly provided gambling services; Saipan casino operator Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and its CEO have been found in contempt for wilfully slow-rolling court-ordered payments to former employees. The court found ordered IPI and its CEO to pay $93K in attorney’s fees in a timely matter to seven former construction workers; Casino junket investor Wan ‘Broken Tooth’ Kuok-koi has been targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government. U.S. authorities claim that Kuok-koi is a member of the Chinese Communist Party and leader of the 14K Triad.

Africa

The National Lottery Commission in South Africa was raided by authorities in Pretoria following allegations of serious financial malpractice. The raid comes after the South African Minister of Trade & Industry identified several suspicious financial transactions;