Peergame launches closed beta for world’s first Bitcoin affiliate program

Affiliates can finally start seeing the benefits of Bitcoin SV (BSV) first hand. Peergame has launched their Affiliate Partners Program, inviting a limited number of partners to join their limited time closed beta.

Peergame announced the opening of the program in a December 7 blogpost, opening up applications on the same day. They promise that after one month of closed beta, they will open up the program to all who wish to partner.

To become a partner, prospective affiliates need only apply through their registration page. For details of how the program will work, they’ve set up a landing page where they have reasons to join, details about their commissions, and an extensive FAQ.

The benefits to joining are many. Their first in the world Bitcoin SV affiliate program offers free sign-up and real time payouts based on wagers rather than revenue. They also promise data transparency, thanks to the transparent and immutable nature of the BSV blockchain. And thanks to the incredibly low transaction fees of BSV, they offer high commissions, offering up to 40% on a wager.

Emphasizing the transparency of their program is the Dashboard they’ve created for affiliates. Partners will be able to monitor their commissions in real time.

For those asking why they should consider signing up, Peergame has an answer for that in their FAQ:

“Why not? We offer a unique product, fair gaming, and a lot of fun. You would only be proud to promote us to your users. And if they choose to pay for the fun we are offering — we will be happy to share it with you!”

Peergame has been a leader in the BSV and blockchain gambling space. Before launching this affiliate program, Peergame has previously focused on educating players to the benefits of BSV gambling, offering onramp guides and explainers for Provably Fair gaming. They were also the first BSV powered casino in the world to receive a gambling license, securing recognition from Curacao eGaming in November, 2020.

As Peergame paves the way for blockchain gambling, regulators like Curacao are more likely to open up to more BSV gambling opportunities. If you’re interested in reading up on how BSV can benefit your gambling business, with it’s ability to massively scale to the needs of your business while lowering your costs, we have an entire section on Bitcoin for Gambling that you might want to check out.