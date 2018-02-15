LA to host charity poker event for the Folded Flag Foundation

POKER

Poker players have become a well-known source of funds for charitable causes. Raising for Effective Giving, which was partly co-founded by Liv Boeree, Phil Gruissem and Stefan Huber, has raised over $6 million. About two weeks ago, $1.7 million was raised when the WPT teamed up with Latitude.

One of the most resilient charitable organizations is the Charity Series of Poker (CSOP), which creates poker tournaments specifically to raise funds for worthy causes. The CSOP is at it again, organizing an event that will see high-profile players and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation join up to raise money for the Folded Flag Foundation, founded by Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley to support military service members and their families.

The event will be held on February 25 at the Andaz Hotel West Hollywood in Los Angeles and is called “Above the Fold – A Sky-High Salute to Service and Sacrifice.” Poker Hall of Famer Daniel Negreanu is hosting and emceeing the tournament. It will be a $400 buy-in tournament, with rebuys and add-ons available for $200. A reception and casino night with hors-d’oeuvres, an open bar and a silent auction will follow the tournament. Tickets for the reception can be purchased for $195.

In addition to Negreanu, several other well-known players will be at the event. Todd Brunson, Lacey Jones and Adam Levy will be on hand, as will Matt Stout, founder and president of the CSOP. Players will have a chance to win a spot in the 2018 WSOP, and the top six will all finish in the money. The player with the most chips at the end of the rebuy period will be awarded a prize, along with the player who makes the most rebuys. There’s an added bonus for the first-place winner. He or she will earn a game of heads-up play against Kid Poker.

Stout, who has earned more than $7.5 million in combined live and online tournaments, created the CSOP in 2014. The organization has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable foundations like Three Square, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and the Ellie DIPG Research Fund.

