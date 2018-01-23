GAN reveals identity of European-facing online gambling client

BUSINESS

Gaming technology provider GAN has finally revealed the identity of its new European-facing real-money online gambling client.

On Tuesday, GAN announced that its heretofore secret ‘Overseas Internet Casino’ partner was none other than the Chickasaw Nation, the Oklahoma tribe that is the biggest multi-property US client of GAN’s Simulated Gaming free-play social casino product.

GAN had been teasing the identity of its overseas client for over a year, but the company says it can now reveal that the tribe’s WinStar.com site launched late last year and is now available in an unspecified number of regulated European markets.

The Chickasaw Nation operates over 20 gaming venues in the state of Oklahoma, and WinStar is the Chickasaw’s primary gaming brand, adorning the tribe’s flagship WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville.

While GAN won’t release its official 2017 earnings report until March 29, the company did offer a preview of what investors can expect. GAN says its 2017 performance was “in line with market expectations” at both its free-play and real-money gaming divisions, and a bevy of new client launches and “strict cost management” allowed GAN to generate “positive clean EBITDA” last year.

GAN launched several new Simulated Gaming operations last year, including the Chickasaw Nation’s flagship venue, the Oneida Nation’s TurningStone casino in New York state, the Ocean Resort Casino (formerly Revel) and the Borgata in Atlantic City, and regional casino operator Station Casinos (Red Rock Resorts).

As for real-money gaming, GAN’s Italy-facing operations – which accounted for 31% of H1 revenue – enjoyed net revenue growth in H2 thanks to seasonally strong Q4 results.

In New Jersey, GAN’s deal with Betfair NJ enjoyed “favorable market conditions” and GAN will launch real-money online gambling operations for Ocean Resort Casino in H1 2018, which the company expects will contribute materially to its H2 results.

GAN has a social casino deal with Pennsylvania’s market-leading Parx Casino and GAN is prepping the launch of a real-money product once state officials get around to crafting the necessary regulations, which GAN hopes will happen before the year is through.

GAN is also eagerly anticipating the US Supreme Court’s ruling on whether the federal ban on sports betting outside Nevada is constitutional. Earlier this month, GAN announced a tie-up with sports betting tech provider SBTech to offer sports betting services to GAN’s casino clients, should the Supremes strike down the federal law.

