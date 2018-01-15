GAN, SBTech ink US-facing sports betting partnership

BUSINESS

Gaming technology providers GAN and SBTech have formed a strategic relationship to prepare for the expected legalization of sports betting in the United States.

On Monday, the two companies announced their prospective deal under which SBTech would provide real-money sports betting services to GAN’s US casino clients, more than a dozen of which currently utilize GAN’s Simulated Gaming free-play online social casino product.

Specifically, GAN’s GameStack enterprise software platform will integrate SBTech’s sports betting solution, allowing GAN’s casino clients to offer sports betting options via both retail and online positions.

SBTech CEO Richard Carter called the new partnership “a logical step for SBTECH and allows the company to rapidly introduce its sports betting technology and services to a wide range of US casinos.”

GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit logrolled right back, saying GAN had partnered with SBTech due to the company’s “technical capability, US licensing suitability, ability to integrate seamlessly with GAN’s enterprise software platform and the sophistication of their managed sports services.”

Smurfit also said several of GAN’s US casino clients were chomping at the bit to add sports betting to their product mix. These casinos evidently share the growing expectation that the US Supreme Court will partially or entirely strike down the federal sports betting prohibition later this year in response to New Jersey’s efforts to offer legal sports wagering on par with what’s allowed in Nevada casinos.

GAN currently powers Betfair’s New Jersey real-money online casino, putting the new GAN/SBTech duo in the driver’s seat should the Supreme Court side with New Jersey. GAN also has a prospective real-money deal with the Parx Casino in Pennsylvania, which authorized sports betting in last year’s gambling expansion legislation, pending a favorable Supreme Court outcome.

In related news, sports betting data provider BetRadar announced plans to provide a “comprehensive range of tools and services,” including risk management and trading services, to US companies looking to cash in on legal sports betting.

The company, a division of sports data and integrity firm Sportradar, said it too was acting in response to requests from existing clients. BetRadar already provides services to many Nevada sportsbooks and stands ready to expand its reach into other states that could pounce on any relaxation in the federal betting ban.

While BetRadar’s US VP of sales Neale Deeley copped to the “good deal of uncertainty” regarding legal betting’s arrival, the company is nonetheless extending its data coverage “so that we are the clear market leader in terms of US and US-relevant sports and competitions.”

Comments