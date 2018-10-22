Asian Poker Tour to be held Japan

POKER

Next year will see the first appearance of the Asian Poker Tour (APT) in Japan. The APT Tokyo is scheduled to take place over the course of two weekends, beginning February 1 and ending Monday, February 11. The series of events will be run a little differently than most tournaments, though, and won’t award cash to the winners.

APT Tokyo will consist of eight different events, all played at the Casino Stadium Tokyo. In lieu of cash, winners will be resented with entry packages to participate in the APT Philippines, which will be held in April and May. That series takes place in conjunction with the celebration of Japan’s Golden Week.

The player who takes down APT Tokyo’s Main Event will pick up an entry into the APT Philippines Main Event, as well as the series’ Championships Event and the High Rollers event. The runner up will earn an entry into the Main Event and the Championships Event. Third- and fourth-place finishers will get into the Main Event only. Winners of the other events during APT Tokyo will gain entry into a mix of games that include the APT Philippines Main Event and other side events.

The APT recently wrapped up an appearance in Vietnam. It held 11 tournaments in Da Nang from October 5 through October 11, including the main event that featured a guarantee of $257,256. The event was taken down by Tetsuya Tsuchikawa, who took home just over $70,000.

The full schedule for the APT Japan series is currently as follows:

Thu, Feb 1 18:30 Event 1: Kickoff (30 mins) JPY 10,000 Fri, Feb 2 11:00 Main Event Day 1A JPY 30,000 12:00 Kickoff Day 2 15:00 Event2: No Limit Hold’em 1 (30 mins) JPY 12,000 Sat, Feb 3 11:00 Main Event Day 1B JPY 30,000 12:00 No Limit Hold’em Day 2 15:00 Event 3: No Limit Holdem Turbo 1 (20 mins) JPY 10,000 Thu, Feb 8 18:00 Event 4: No Limit Hold’em Turbo 2 (20 mins) JPY 10,000 18:30 Event 5: High Rollers (40 mins) JPY 50,000 Fri, Feb 9 11:00 Main Event Day 1C JPY 30,000 13:00 High Rollers Day 2 16:00 Event 6A: Championships Event Day 1A JPY 25,000 Sat, Feb 10 11:00 Main Event Day 2 13:00 Event 6B: Championships Event Day 1B JPY 25,000 15:00 Event 7: No Limit Hold’em 2 (30 mins) JPY 20,000 Sun, Feb 11 11:00 Main Event Final Day 12:00 Championships Event Final day 13:00 Event 8: No Limit Hold’em 3 (30 mins) JPY 15,000

