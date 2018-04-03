Edoc does it again winning APT Philippines; new Vietnam stop announced

POKER

Lester Edoc has won his third live poker tournament in 2018, winning the Asian Poker Tour Philippines Championships, and the Asian Poker Tour announces a new stop to take place at the Cocobay Beach Resort.

Asian Poker Tour (APT) will visit the Cocobay Beach Resort for the first time in the tour’s history, GGRAsia revealed over the weekend.

There is presently no schedule, but we know the APT will take over the resort’s poker room between October 3 – 14 where it will carry the sigel of the APT Vietnam Da Nang Championships. It will be the penultimate APT event of the year before the tour moves to Macau for the big finish.

The new event is a collaboration between the APT, Win Poker Club and the Bridge and Poker Association. The APT moved into Vietnam for the first time in January when the Pro Poker Club in Ho Chi Minh City took care of business Jan 19 – 28. German pro, Adrian Esslen defeated 664 entrants in the Main Event to bank $57,718 in prize money.

The APT will return to the Pro Poker Club in July.

Here are the remaining seven stops.

APT Macau Championships at the Babylon Casino (Apr 25-May 6)

APT Korea Seoul at the Paradise Casino Grand WalkerHill (Jun 15-24)

APT Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Championships at the Pro Poker Club (Jul 11-22)

APT Korea Championships at Paradise City (Aug 8-19)

APT Philippines at Resorts World Manila (Sep 11-20)

APT Vietnam Da Nang Championships at Cocobay Beach Resort (Oct 3-14)

APT Finale Macau Championships at the Babylon Casino (Nov 27-Dec 8)

Lestor Edoc Wins the APT Philippines Championships

By the end of 2018, the APT would have held nine tour stops, and the most recent of them has just turned the last page in the Philippines.

Resorts World Manila has been the home of the APT Philippines Championships since March 21, and Lester Edoc has just taken down the Main Event.

Edoc is one of the most successful Top 3 finishers on the Asian poker circuit, and his latest victory, beating 325 entrants to win the $51,003 first prize is his fifth ITM finish of the year, his fourth final table, and his third victory.

In February, Edoc defeated 276 entrants to win the $28,514 first prize at a festival at the Royce Hotel & Casino before finishing 2/34 in a side event at the same festival.

Then in March, Edoc defeated a field of 1,118 entrants to win the $26,452 first prize in the PokerStars LIVE Manila Super Series in the City of Dreams. Edoc banked entry into the $25,000 buy-in PokerStars Player’s No-Limit Hold’em Championship for that win and will be a dark horse looking to turn his straw golden.

Here are the APT Philippines Championship Final Table Results:

1. Lester Edoc – $51,003

2. Hiroyuki Yoshimura – $33,991

3. Florencio Campomanes – $23,594

4. Frederick Hernandes – $17,040

5. Yunbong Jeong – $12,804

6. Patrick Liang – $9,978

7. Dylan Kii – $8,115

8. Hanna Khalife – $6,883

