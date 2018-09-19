WCOOP round-Up: Loeliger leads Main Event; Deeb and O’Dwyer on point

POKER

Another round-up from the PokerStars’ World Championships of Online Poker including Linus “LLinusLLove” Loeliger impressing in the $10m GTD Main Event, and victories for Shaun Deeb and Steve O’Dwyer.

It’s been a busy week for former online poker proteges who successfully hid their identities for years.

Timofey ‘Trueteller’ Kuznetsov is the new face of partypoker.

Linus “LLinusLLove” Loeliger took down the largest WCOOP prize thus far when he beat 104 entrants to capture the $588,000 first prize in the $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller.

And Loeliger’s not finished yet.

Yesterday, the $5,200 buy-in, $10m GTD Main Event, glided through Day 2 without a DDoS attack in sight, and Loeliger leads with 17-players remaining.

The event attracted 2,044 entrants, and the winner will take home $1,529,002.94. With a chip stack good for 140 big blinds, you can’t bet against the young man who started out playing 10NL a mere five years ago.

Here are the top five:

Top Five Chip Counts

1. Linus “LLinusLLove” Loeliger – 98,371,192

2. Wann2play – 59,600,908

3. AceAceee – 46,167,283

4. Simon “C.Darwin2” Mattsson – 36,533,625

5. Robert “PlayaPlz” Lipkin – 35,850,411

Noah “Exclusive” Boeken is in ninth place, and Michael “mczhang” Zhang is also in the picture.

There are also 17 players remaining in the $55 buy-in Main Event.

1. AlexKhandaur – 190,184,856

2. equinespy – 183,921,742

3. psychocleyyy – 179,839,492

4. nafnaf_funny – 162,432,630

5. Pavlikov1975 – 161,532,757

Three of the top five come from Russia, including the leader.

The $55 buy-in version attracted 39,817 entrants, and the winner will bank $192,036.92.

A Mixed Day For Lex Veldhuis

The longest lasting member of PokerStars team Pro was Lex Veldhuis. The Dutchman finished 58th for $28,632.35, and rather sensationally, streamed the whole thing on Twitch, attracting 32,839 concurrent viewers at its peak, the second highest volume across the full breadth of the platform.

Veldhuis’ record stream came one night after Veldhuis celebrated amassing more than 7,000 subscribers at $4.99 a pop. However, even an old pro like Veldhuis will still be thinking about what might have been after his exit hand saw him flop top pair with AKo versus Q9ss, only for his opponent to hit runner-runner spades to eliminate the man who has everything in his armoury to overtake Jason Somerville as poker’s top draw on Twitch.

Veldhuis has 121,588 followers and 11,263,396 channel views. Somerville’s RunItUp channel has 223,539 followers, and 22,328,128 channel views, but JCarver has been at it a lot longer than the man who once kicked ElkY’s head from Spain to Pluto.

In Other WCOOP News

Shaun “shaundeeb” Deeb won his second WCOOP title of the series, and his sixth overall after beating 173 entrants in the $2,100 PLO8 6-Max for $69,011.45, Nicolas “Legadzo” Cardyn beat 4,233 entrants to win a $215 No-Limit Hold’em event for $120,900, and Steve “Mr. Tim Caum” O’Dwyer topped a field of 667 entrants to win the $227,100 first prize in a $2,100 No-Limit Hold’em 8-Max event. It was only his second ever WCOOP final table and his most significant online score to date.

First started playing wcoop in 2005, had just one ft ever in a dumb $109 turbo but just won the $2k for my biggest ever online cash — steveodwyer (@steveodwyer) September 18, 2018

801,177 entrants have hopped, skipped and jumped through 180 events, creating $77,601,039 in prize money.

The $25k High Roller will round things off after the Main Event hands out the remainder of its $10.2m in prize money.

Comments