Paradise Co. August revenue down 2%

BY Paul How ON September 04, 2018

South Korea-listed casino operator Paradise Co. Ltd’s August revenue shrunk by 2% from the same period in 2018, the company said in a filing.

Paradise Co. August revenue down 2% Revenue for last month was KRW51.6 billion ($46.3 million), compared to KRW52.6 billion ($47.2 million) in August 2017. It was also a 17.4% decrease from the previous month of July.

Revenue from January to August of 2018 was KRW410 billion ($368.2 million), 19.7% higher than last year’s revenue for the corresponding period. Of this, table revenue went up 19.9% to KRW381.6 billion ($342.8 million), while machine revenue went up 16.7% to KRW28.4 billion ($25.5 million).

Table drop amount, or the amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table, was KRW3.7 trillion ($3.3 billion), a 13.4% increase from the same period last year. Table drop amount just for the month of August increased 6% year on year, to KRW501 billion ($450 million).

The figures were collated from operations in Walkerhill in Seoul, Jeju Grand in Jeju Island, Incheon Paradise City and Busan Casino.

The company had earlier reported a profit of KRW1.4 billion ($1.3 million) for the first half of the year. Although the second quarter saw a net loss of KRW1.7 billion ($1.5 million), this was offset by a first-quarter net profit of KRW3.1 billion ($2.8 million). Revenue for the first six months of the year grew 23.7%, to KRW296.3 billion ($266.1 million).

Paradise Co.’s operations have been partly affected by China’s decision to limit Chinese group tours to South Korea, due to the longtime U.S. ally’s allowing the U.S. to deploy a missile defense system in the country last year. Chinese tourists still accounted for 30.1% of visitors to South Korea for the first half, but this was 3.7% lower than the previous year. The reduced number of Chinese tourists has been partially offset by the influx of Japanese VIP players and visitors from other countries.

views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com

