Paradise Co revenue jumps 23.7% in H1 2018

CASINO

Casino revenue of South Korean casino operator Paradise Co. Ltd. remained robust in the first six months of the year, growing by as much as 23.7 percent despite a minor financial slip in April.

In a filing to the Korean Stock Exchange, Paradise announced that its casino revenue from January to June 30, 2018 reached KRW296.31 billion (US$264.67 million) this year, significantly higher than the KRW241.7 billion (US$210.3 million) the casino operator posted in the prior-year period.

Financial data showed that Paradise’s table revenue from January to June 2018 was at KRW275.41 billion ($246.62 million), 23.7 percent higher than the KRW224.8 billion ($194.72 million) it posted during the same period last year.

Machine game sales for the first six months of 2018 was at KRW20.9 billion ($18.7 million), up 23.7 percent from KRW16.9 billion ($14.64 million) in H1 2017.

The results were collated from Paradise’s four foreigners-only casinos: Walkerhill in Seoul; Jeju Grand on Jeju Island; Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan; and Paradise City in Incheon, near the main international airport serving Seoul.

Paradise saw the biggest casino revenue upswing in March 2018, growing by as almost 34 percent to KRW52.19 billion (US$49.5 million). The casino operator’s stellar performance in March was followed by a revenue slip in April.

It would be recalled that Paradise’s April casino sales were down 0.7 percent to KRW38.39 billion ($35.86 million) year-on-year as revenues from table games dipped 0.1 percent to KRW35.67 billion ($33.32 million), while gaming machine sales fell 8 percent to KRW2.72 billion ($2.54 million).

Paradise did not (again) explained why its casinos have done well in the first half of 2018. It was also unclear whether the positive casino revenue results would translate to an improved net profit for the company.

In the first quarter of 2018, Paradise’s net income dropped to KRW3.10 billion (US$2.88 million) from KRW5.01 billion ($4.68 million) in the same period last year, despite robust casino revenues. It was the fifth consecutive quarter that the casino operator’s net income dropped since the first quarter of 2017.

Comments