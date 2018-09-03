EPT Barcelona: Nemeth, Petersen and Niskanen win high rollers of various sizes

POKER

A recap of the weekend’s action at the PokerStars European Poker Tour Barcelona, including high roller victories from Andras Nemeth, Alexander Petersen and Tuomo Niskanen.

The PokerStars European Poker Tour Barcelona is a day away from ending. It’s been a phenomenal success and a reminder to partypoker that they’re not shadow boxing.

Poker players from across the globe flew into Barcelona like jawbreakers into the mouths of kids in the late 80s, creating memories booby-trapped with nostalgia.

Including these three guys.

Andras Nemeth Wins the €25k Single Day HR at the PokerStars European Poker Tour Barcelona.

What a year for Andras Nemeth.

Four months ago, Nemeth won the $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em High Roller at the PokerStars World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) for a whopping $576,087. It was the most significant online score of his career.

A few days ago, Nemeth beat it, except live, not online.

Nemeth took down the 95-entrant €25,000 Single-Day No-Limit Hold’em High Roller for €605,600 (USD 702,687), after beating the in-form Malaysian, Wai Leong Chan.

Like Nemeth, Chan is also enjoying a spurt that feels as hot as coke nuts, after cashing five times in the Triton Poker Series events in Montenegro and Jeju, making four final tables, and earning an incredible $4.7m before finishing third in the Triton Poker High Roller at partypoker MILLIONS Russia for another half a million dollars.

And the final hand was disgusting for Chan.

Pure unadulterated filth.

The pair got it in for all the marbles. Nemeth turned over A2o, and when Chan turned his cards over, an orchestral fanfare welcomed the rockets. The title was heading to Chan. That was, before the deck, delivered Nemeth the wheel straight.

Luck aside, it was a tremendous victory for Nemeth who overcame a final table that included Byron Kaverman, Vladimir Troyanovskiy and Sean Winter. Special mention should also go to Matthias Eibinger who made the final of five events asking for a buy-in of €10,000 or over, earning $1.4m.

Here are the final table results:

Final Table Results

1. Andras Nemeth – €605,600

2. Wai Leong Chan – €420,800

3. Matthias Eibinger – €278,280

4. Byron Kaverman – €217,820

5. Chin Wei Lim – €175,600

6. Jean-Noel Thorel – €136,860

7. Michel Dattani – €108,350

8. Vladimir Troyanovskiy – €84,400

9. Sean Winter – €63,900

The event attracted 95 entrants and a prize pool of €2.3m.

Other notables that earned enough money to afford a few fish oil massages included Dan Smith (10th), Pascal LeFrancois (11th), Salman Behbehani (12th) and Seth Davies (13th).

Alexander Petersen Wins The €10,300 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller

The Danes also got onto the winning podium thanks to Alexander Petersen. The World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner took down the €10,300 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller.

Petersen survived a final table that included sharks, Martin Kozlov and Dan Shak. When heads-up against Anson Tsang, Petersen warned his opponent that it would be wise to discuss a deal because he plays heads-up PLO for a living.

Tsang declined, and who can blame him. Amongst his scores are several that register on the six-figure scale, including $921,004 for finishing seventh in the Guangdong Asia Millions back in 2013.

But those events were all No-Limit Hold’em.

Petersen’s bracelet came in the WSRP $10k PLO Championship where he won $927,655 after beating Jason Mercier, heads-up.

Perhaps, misplaced confidence on the part of Tsang?

The event attracted 80 entrants, including 18 who tried twice.

Here are the ITM results in full.

ITM Results

1. Alexander Petersen – €213,400

2. Anson Tsang – €151,700

3. Panagiotis Sotiriadis – €99,330

4. Niko Soininen – €76,440

5. Seamus Cahill – €60,530

6. Martin Kozlov – €47,335

7. Chris Dowling – €37,250

8. Dan Shak – €29,100

9. Hong Lee – €22,115

10. Cord Garcia – €19,400

11. Murad Akhundov – €19,400

Tuomo Niskanen Wins the €2,200 EPT National High Roller

Tuomo Niskanen has taken down the 1,527-entrant EPT Barcelona National High Roller.

It was Niskanen’s first live tournament win.

All of his live scores have come this year.

It’s like he was dead until Jan 1, 2018.

And he has never made as much as a ripple with his previous best score being €19,031 after finishing runner-up to Raphael Rahier in a 275-entrant €550 buy-in event in Belgium back in April.

Niskanen may have taken the title, but he didn’t bank the most money. That honour went to a man who looks forward to Barcelona trips, Brian Kaufman.

Last year, Kaufman finished fourth in the 2017 PokerStars Championship Barcelona Main Event for $427,557, and eighth in the National Championship for $77,966.

And this time around he took €432,135, after cutting a heads-up deal with Niskanen when he was holding the chip lead.

Here are the results:

Final Table Results

1. Tuomo Niskanen – *€368,925

2. Brian Kaufman – *€432,135

3. Ignacio Barcenas – €205,040

4. Marton Czuczor – €151,880

5. Milad Oghabian – €119,560

6. Oleh Okhotskyi – €90,120

7. Leonardo Patacconi – €65,980

8. Bernardo Dias – €45,100

Three other superstars who earned enough money to buy some brass instruments were Jack Salter (9th), Yevgeniy Timoshenko (25th) and Maurice Hawkins (28th).

