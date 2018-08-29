LeoVegas officially debuts its BetUK online betting brand

BUSINESS

Mobile casino operator LeoVegas has officially launched its new BetUK brand, the company’s first operation that hails sports betting as its primary focus.

On Wednesday, LeoVegas announced the formal relaunch of its new BetUK betting brand, which the company acquired – along with 21co.uk and other online casino brands – in January from Intellectual Property & Software Ltd (IPS) for £65m.

Leovegas CEO Gustaf Hagman said his company adheres to a “successful global brand strategy” that, under the right circumstances can be “complemented with a local multi-brand strategy.” Hagman said the UK market is “very large and mature, which creates scope to work with more brands that attract different types of customers.”

In July, LeoVegas announced a deal with sports betting solutions provider SBTech to power BetUK’s revamped sportsbook. BetUK recently made news as the new shirt sponsor of footballers Swansea City AFC, which will further elevate the brand’s profile.

LeoVegas is also bolstering its UK online casino presence through a new deal with the UK’s iconic Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City in London. The deal, which will livestream roulette games from the casino floor to online customers in the UK and Europe, will transpire via LeoVegas’ live casino subsidiary Authentic Gaming.

Authentic Gaming was recently granted a license from the UK Gambling Commission and has wasted no time signing deals with other UK online licensees. Authentic also holds licenses in Denmark, Italy and Romania, while providing services to 115 sites via 20 online licensees, about half of whom are active in the UK market.

Hagman credited the Aspers deal with helping Authentic “deliver on its growth strategy,” although the company cautioned that the subsidiary won’t have a material impact on LeoVegas’ growth and earnings in the near term.

