Dead daily fantasy sports measure springs to life in Georgia

Lawmakers in the U.S. state Georgia are taking yet another swing at regulating daily fantasy sports (DFS) this year after a similar measure lost its momentum and died in 2017.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that state Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously approved House Bill 118, which seeks to legalize fantasy sports in the state.

Currently, Georgia is considered to be in the gray area where there are no laws yet regulating the DFS sector. Proponents filed House Bill 118 in order to give way for the registration, regulation, and taxation of fantasy contest operators.

If the measure is enacted, 18-year-old players or younger may not be allowed to participate in fantasy sports contests online. College athletes will also be prohibited from playing the games.

Fantasy sports contests will also be Georgia’s newest milking cow as it plans to impose a 6 percent tax on the companies that run the leagues, with the Department of Secretary of State handling the oversight.

State Rep. Trey Kelly, one of the sponsors of the bill, admitted that he doesn’t play fantasy sports at all, but he is willing to help improve the fan experience by regulating the league. He doesn’t believe that fantasy sports are games of chance.

On the other hand, Senate Regulated Industries Committee Chairman Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, is convinced that HB 118 will protect the players against smaller fantasy sports companies that have refused to pay out winnings.

This is not the first time that the State of Georgia has considered regulating fantasy sports. HB 118 had a good run at the start of 2017 only to run out of gas at the tail-end of the legislative session.

Alabama lawmakers kill fantasy sports bill

Elsewhere in the U.S., Alabama lawmakers have thumbed down a measure seeking to allow the operations of DFS in the state.

Alabama Today reported that SB 325 took a beating in the Senate floor after majority of the lawmakers decided to scrap the measure.

In a nutshell, SB 325 aims to regulate the game by asking operators to avail a provisional license from the state. The amount of the registration fee set by DFS proponents in Alabama depends on the size of the operator.

DFS giants like DraftKings and FanDuel will have to pay a hefty $85,000 registration fee to operate in Alabama while small operators will only need $5,000 to register.

Except for buying securities and commodities, insurance, and some “grandfathered” activities, gambling is prohibited in Alabama.

Like in Georgia, Alabama lawmakers had been attempting to enact a DFS law in the past years. In 2017, the DFS bill died a natural death in Senate after the legislators failed to take up the measure before the session ended.

