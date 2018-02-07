Britbet revealed as customer-facing brand for racecourse pool betting operation

PRESS RELEASES

The partnership formed by the majority of British racecourses to offer pool betting services from July 2018 has today announced that Britbet will be its customer-facing name.

The Britbet brand will be seen both on its partner racecourses and via the partnership’s remote betting platforms.

David Williams, Director of Communications at Britbet, said: “With less than six months to go until our launch we are delighted to announce Britbet as the customer-facing brand.

“We are working on some exciting ideas for Britbet which will bring the brand to life and the next few months will see those plans come to fruition ahead of going live in July.

“Our aim is to make Britbet synonymous with British racing and our racecourse partners while delivering a first-class experience for customers on and off the racecourses. It will be a genuine “by racing, for racing” operation which is something we believe customers will embrace.

“Our focus remains on launching Britbet across our racecourses in July; this significant brand presence will also be enhanced by allowing customers to access the pools via our own remote betting platforms and it is something we’re looking forward to delivering.”

For further information, please contact David Williams, Director of Communications, Britbet on 07976180236

Comments