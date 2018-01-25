Betting firms in Kenya appeal for a tax dialogue

BUSINESS

Wagering firms operating in Kenya are now seeking a dialogue with the Kenyan government in order to find a win-win solution to the gambling tax debacle.

The Star reported that members of the Association of Gaming Operators of Kenya (AGOK) met with senior officials from the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Arts last week to discuss the tax debacle but they left the vicinity without any concrete solution to the impasse.

AGOK Secretary Judith Kiragu didn’t provide a blow-by-blow account of the meeting except that the group reiterated their appeal to lower the current 35 percent gambling tax to the previous tax limits of between 5 and 15 percent.

The group also expressed its willingness to review their withdrawal of sports sponsorship in the Kenyaif the government will agree to lower the 35 percent tax on gambling activities, according to Kiragu.

It would be recalled that betting firms scrapped its sponsorship of Kenyan sports teams and leagues early this month as a knee-jerk, cost-cutting measure, prompting betting operator SportPesa to pull out its sponsorship from Kenyan Premier League football teams Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards.

As the tax standoff drags on, Kiragu warns that over 10,000 jobs are now in jeopardy as gambling operators in Kenya are already thinking of moving to the nearby gambling jurisdictions of South Africa and Rwanda.

South Africa and Rwanda imposes a 9.6 percent and 13 percent tax on gambling activities, respectively.

The exodus of gambling operators in Kenya will also result in the rise of illegal gambling in the country, according to Kiragu.

“The 35 per cent increase will lead to mushrooming of illegal gambling. This will force some of us to close down or relocate to markets such as Tanzania where taxation is low or scale down operations,” Kiragu said.

In a recent study, consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) revealed Kenya’s betting tax is the highest in the region and ahead of gaming hubs like the famed Las Vegas.

Developed nations of Germany (5 percent), Las Vegas (6.5 percent) and Canada (20 percent) have significantly lower rates than the Kenyan one which became effective from January 1.

