Four injured after Resorts World Sentosa ceiling collapses

CASINO

Singapore casino Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) started the new year off on the wrong foot after part of a ceiling collapsed, injuring four people.

On Tuesday morning, emergency personnel rushed to the integrated resort after a portion of a ceiling board fell off, injuring a member of RWS’ security staff and three external contractors who were carrying out what an RWS spokesperson described as “enhancement works.”

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said the four individuals suffered head injuries, abrasions and cuts. The three contractors received treatment at Singapore General Hospital, while the security staffer was discharged after receiving outpatient treatment at RWS’ onsite medical facilities.

Guests in the vicinity when the accident occurred reported hearing a loud bang before observing non-injured workers fleeing the area. While the accident occurred in the mezzanine gaming area of the casino, no gamblers or other guests were affected by the accident. The affected area has been temporarily closed until a proper safety inspection deems the area secure.

RWS, which is operated by Genting Singapore, has long played second fiddle to Singapore’s other integrated resort, Las Vegas Sands’ Marina Bay Sands, although the venue has posted improved revenue numbers of late after adopting stricter policies regarding issuing credit to VIP gamblers.

Sands boss Sheldon Adelson has long enjoyed tweaking his underperforming crosstown rival, once declaring that Genting should “get used to competing on the basis of a quality product… if they ever build one.”

One suspects that the reliably cantankerous Adelson will attempt to use RWS’ latest public misfortune into ways to promote his own venue. Like, “Come to Marina Bay Sands, where blackjack players can say ‘hit me’ without fear of dying.”

