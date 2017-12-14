Live tournament round-up: Wins for Jared Jaffee, Ari Engel and Mike Dentale

POKER

Three live tournament results to catch up on including a World Series of Poker Circuit gold ring for Jared Jaffee, Ari Engel wins the Heartland Poker Tour Player of the Year, and Mike Dentale beats a sick final table to win the Card Player Tour Main Event at the Venetian.

Jared Jaffee has earned himself another trinket after taking down the World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) $1,675 buy-in Main Event at The Bicycle Casino in Los Angeles.

Jaffee defeated a tasty field of 687 entrants to capture the $211,220 first prize after beating Brendan Baksh in heads-up action. It’s the third major title of Jaffee’s career.

In 2013, the 36-year-old won the World Poker Tour (WPT) bestbet Jacksonville Fall Poker Scramble for $252,749, and a year later, he won a $1,500 Mixed-Max No-Limit Hold’em Event at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) for $405,428.

For his latest win, Jaffee secures a seat in the season-ending Global Casino Championship where he will try and capture his second gold bracelet. The New Yorker is in a rich vein of form. A few weeks ago, he won a side event at the WPT Five Diamond World Poker Classic, beating 187 entrants for the first prize of $84,348.

Jaffee has won over $3.4m in live tournament earnings.

Final Table Results

1. Jared Jaffee – $211,220

2. Brendan Baksh – $130,720

3. Kelly Minkin – $95,880

4. Aaron Frei – $71,300

5. Edward Liu – $53,740

6. Massoud Eskandari – $41,045

7. Chahn Jung – $31,760

8. Brian Small – $24,895

9. Tuan Phan – $19,765

Ari Engel Wins the Heartland Poker Tour Season XIII Championship and the Player of the Year Title

Another player bang in form is Ari Engel.

Ranked #6 in the world by the Global Poker Index (GPI), Engel came into the Heartland Poker Tour (HPT) Season XIII Championship knowing that a win, coupled with none of the top ten making the final table, meant he would take down the Player of the Year award.

That’s what happened.

Three weeks after finishing fifth in the $3,500 buy-in Rock n Roll Poker Open for $93,560, Engel dominated the HPT Championship from the bubble onwards, overcoming a minor stumble on the final table, to take down his 22nd live tournament victory of his career.

Engel beat Jacob Bazeley in heads-up action to bank the $162,154 first prize and wins passage to six HPT Season IV Main Events after finishing the year as the top dog.

Engel has now won $955k for the year, his second largest annual haul, bested only by his $2m win the last term. All told, Engel has won $5.2m playing live tournaments at all rungs of the ladder.

Final Table Results

1. Ari Engel – $162,154

2. Jacob Bazeley – $102,647

3. Niel Mittelman – $68,737

4. Neil Patel – $47,940

5. Gil George – $35,955

6. William Byrnes – $28,200

7. Joshua Turner – $23,829

8. Harold Evans – $19,740

9. Paul Belken – $16,990

Other superstars wearing halos who came close in this one included Keven Stammen (15th), Blair Hinkle (20th) and Ravi Raghavan (24th).

Mike Dentale Wins Card Player Poker Tour Venetian December Extravaganza Main Event

Mike Dentale told Card Player magazine that he doesn’t do too well against recreational players.

Well, there weren’t many of them at the final table of the $3,500 buy-in 2017 Card Player Poker Tour Venetian December Extravaganza Main Event.

The 47-year-old window business owner overcame a field of 235 entrants, including a final table that housed the likes of Mark Radoja, Joseph Cheong, Dylan Linde, Jack Salter, and Paul Volpe.

Sick.

Dentale banked $185,061 for the win after beating Mark Radoja in heads-up action. It’s Dentale’s third tournament win of the year, and he now boasts $1.7m in live tournament earnings.

Final Table Results

1. Mike Dentale – $185,061

2. Mark Radoja – $115,035

3. Joseph Cheong – $82,908

4. Almedin Imsirovic – $61,441

5. Eric Vallee – $45,896

6. Dylan Linde – $34,792

7. Jack Salter – $27,389

8. Jim Carroll – $21,467

9. Paul Volpe – $17,026

