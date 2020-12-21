CalvinAyre.com’s most read Sports stories of 2020

2020 might not have had the usual quantity of sports, leading to interest in things like Belarussian football, table tennis, and the U.S. elections. Here are the five sports stories that interested you the most in 2020.

AOC leads odds for 2024 Presidential Candidates

Even before Biden beat Trump, some punters’ attention was already turned to 2024. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Occasion-Cortez (AOC) emerged as the bookmakers favourite to challenge for the White House in 2024. The New York congresswoman has the name recognition to challenge for the top job, according to bookmakers.

The Top 7 goalscorers in soccer history

Whether you call it football or soccer, we love seeing goal scorers put the ball in the back of the net. If you are a European football connoisseur then you’ll be familiar with the debate between Messi or Ronaldo. While both have been the greatest footballers of the last decade, we’ve highlighted some of the other major goal scorers who have had an impact on the world game.

Betsafe replaces SportPesa as Kenya’s football sponsorship king

Betsafe muscled their way into the Kenyan sporting market by grabbing sponsorship opportunities in the Kenyan Football League. Betsafe were able to close deals with Kenyan Premier League teams For Mahia and AFC Leopards. The deal will see the Betsafe logo appear on both club’s shirts for the next three seasons.

Deion Sanders departs NFL Network, headed to Barstool Sports

Deion Sanders made waves this year, announcing his departure to Barstool Sports. The 53-year-old had spent more than a decade with the NFL Network as a football analyst. The two-time Super Bowl winner was unable to agree on a contract and instead found a new home with Barstool Sports.

Election Odds off the board after Trump Covid test

Even Donald Trump wasn’t immune to COVID-19. When Trump announced into the lead-up to the Presidential Election that he and his wife had contracted COVID-19 it sent the market into a tailspin.

