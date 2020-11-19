Rush Street Interactive partners with NetEnt Group to debut in the United States online casino games from its Red Tiger game studio

Red Tiger Makes Its U.S. Market Launch at RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA & PITTSBURGH, PA (November 19, 2020) – Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, is excited to partner with NetEnt Group to become the first online casino operator in the United States to premier the developer’s popular Red Tiger game studio on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites in Pennsylvania. The initial launch of games includes Gonzo’s Quest™ MegaWays™ and Cash Volt. These player favorites will also be joined soon by some of Red Tiger’s most popular seasonal titles.

“We are excited to partner with NetEnt Group to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top quality Red Tiger casino games to our players,” said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. “To also be the first to debut Red Tiger slots in the U.S. is thrilling, and we have no doubt that these already proven online casino games will quickly become favorites for our players.”

NetEnt Group’s acquisition of Red Tiger Gaming combined two of the most innovative casino game development companies in the online gaming industry, so partnering with RSI, such a highly acclaimed U.S. operator, only made sense for their debut into Pennsylvania.

“We’re very proud to have reached this milestone of entering the U.S. market with Red Tiger content and to be launching with Rush Street Interactive, a market leader in online casino gaming,” said Brian Kraft, NetEnt Vice President Commercial, Americas. “This collaboration has allowed us to deliver these popular games to the Pennsylvania market in an accelerated fashion and will help strengthen our position to be a top provider in other markets across the U.S.”

About Rush Street Interactive



Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About NetEnt

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, and Gibraltar. www.netent.com