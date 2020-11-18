Super Rugby Unlocked Round 7 Tips & Preview

Super Rugby Unlocked is winding down with the final two rounds on the horizon before the finals commence across South Africa. The Bulls will be the favourites to claim top spot on the ladder if they can find a way to grab a win against the lowly Pumas. The Stormers remain a chance of stealing the number one position from the Bulls but will need results to go their way.

Below are our tips on round seven of Super Rugby Unlocked.

Bulls vs Pumas

This will be the first meeting between these sides in the new Super Rugby competition. The Bulls have won their last three consecutive matches, including a come from behind win against the Lions in their last start. The Pumas have struggled in the new competition, winning only one of their last three games. The Bulls will be hoping that Tim Swiel continues his good form with the boot. The Bulls playmaker is one of only two players to 100% kicking record.

Bulls – 1.02

Pumas – 13.00

Tip – Bulls by 10 points

Cheetahs vs Griquas

Both sides enter round seven on the back of tough losses on their previous outings. The Cheetahs have experience on their side, while Griquas have struggled to make an impact this season and are still searching for their maiden win in the competition. The Cheetahs forwards will be looking to take advantage of the poor defence around the ruck and should prove too strong for Griquas.

Cheetahs – 1.09

Griquas – 7.00

Tip – Cheetahs by 15 points

Sharks vs Stormers

The Sharks have won six of their last games against the Stormers across all Super Rugby competitions. The Stormers have been in superb form over the new competition, winning four of their last five games. A win for the Stormers will keep them in the hunt for top spot on the ladder, heading into the final week of the competition. This is shaping an upset result and look for the Stormers to steal a tight win.

Sharks – 1.68

Stormers – 2.10

Tip – Stormers by 7 points

Odds courtesy of Unibet