Super Rugby Unlocked Round 6 Betting Preview & Tips

Super Rugby Unlocked continues to throw up some surprising results as the tournament winds down to the finals. The Autumn International Cup is set to compete with the South African Super Rugby tournament for the first time this weekend. Below our match tips for round six of Super Rugby Unlocked.

Griquas vs Sharks

Griquas will get playing the Sharks for the first time in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition. Griquas continue to struggle, conceding 100 points across their last two matches in Super Rugby. The Sharks have won three of their last four matches, despite only scoring more than 20 points once this season. Sharks back Madosh Tambwe has scored five tries in his last six matches across and should be a threat against a Griquas defence that has struggled this season.

Griquas – 12/11

Sharks – 1/11

Match Tip – Sharks by 10+ points

Lions vs Pumas

These two sides will be playing each other for the first time this season in Super Rugby Unlocked. Both sides are coming off a defeat in the last round, with the Lions experience giving them an edge in this fixture. In their last three fixtures the Lions have led at half-time but have only managed to close out one of those games. Wandisile Simelane has been an attacking weapon for the Lions, scoring two tries and four assists in his last seven matches across all competitions. The Lions should find a win this weekend to stay in finals contention.

Lions – 1/12

Pumas – 16/1

Match Tip – Lions by 5 points

Stormers vs Cheetahs

The Stormers will be confident of success against the Cheetahs, having won five of their last games against the Cheetahs. The Stormers have won eight of their last ten matches at home across both Super Rugby competitions. In their only home fixture, the Stormers picked up a 23-17 win over the Lions, earlier in the season. The Cheetahs have won of the strongest defences in Super Rugby Unlocked. The visitors are yet to concede a first-half try in a game so far this season.

Storm – 1/10

Cheetahs – 10/1

Match Tip – Stormers 7 points

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker