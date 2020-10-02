Pocket-Games-Software-in-MGA-crosshairs

The future of Pocket Games software is in limbo after the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) suspended their license. The software provider was found to be in breach of compliance regulations, with the MGA deciding to come down hard for the violations.

Pocket Games Software have been established since 2015, with the operator growing rapidly to a staff of over 200 employees in a little over 12 months. They started with slot offerings and quickly expanded their range of games and titles, achieving recognition from the industry at the 2017 ICE Totally Gaming Conference, in London.

The MGA found that Pocket Games software can no longer continue gaming operations, register new players, accept deposits and provide refunds to all registered players.

The MGA released a statement of their findings:

The Authorised Person has failed to submit the documentation further to a change in direct or indirect qualifying shareholding within the thirty (30) day period stipulated by law;

The Authorised Person failed to submit the Industry Performance Returns pertaining to the period covering January 2019 to June 2019;

The Authorised Person failed to submit the Industry Performance Returns pertaining to the period covering July 2019 to December 2019.

The ruling may have a knock-on effect with Pocket Games achieving some notable partnerships within the industry in the past. Their partners have included EveryMatrix, Betzest, SoftGamings, Relax Gaming and Patagonia Entertainment.

The MGA has busy over the last 18 months with several Malta-based operators coming under the microscope of the regulatory body. Most recently, Playbay Malta Limited, which operates HDbets.com, was found to be in breach of AML/CFT obligations. The list of operators that have fallen foul of the MGA includes Knockout Gaming, BetElephant and Pick Mister.

The MGA was hoping that new online reporting mechanisms would lead to greater transparency amongst operators in the region, concerning irregular betting patterns. So far it seems like operators have failed to heed the warnings and the MGA is coming down hard.