Relax Gaming incorporates PG Soft content

PRESS RELEASES

Mobile-first games will be available on Silver Bullet platform

Malta, 23rd January 2018 – Innovative casino games and platform supplier Relax Gaming has agreed a B2B partnership with games developer PG Soft.

The deal will see PG Soft’s titles made available to operators via Relax’s Silver Bullet platform, as well as offering commercial and regulatory assistance to partners.

The fully-serviced Silver Bullet platform currently aggregates more than 100 titles from several leading suppliers, available across all channels but primed for mobile use.

Its short integration timeline, agility and market-leading uptime allows operators to utilise the quality, wide-ranging content and marketing capabilities within a very short timeframe of introductory talks.

PG Soft will initially provide titles including Honey Trap of DiaoChan, Tree of Fortune and Fortune Gods, all showcasing vibrant visuals and smart mechanics.

Simon Hammon, Relax Gaming’s CPO, ​said: “Our Silver Bullet platform’s content provision hosts a wide variety of quality games, and we’re pleased to now offer PG Soft popular, mobile-first titles to our clients.

“We look forward to building a constructive partnership with PG Soft in the coming months as we confirm the best in class experience we offer operators.”

PG Soft’s Managing Director and Co-founder Ken Zhang, said: “Agreeing this partnership with Relax Gaming is significant as we look to widen the audience of our already successful titles.

“We both share an ambition to drive innovation in the casino space, particularly on mobile, and Relax’s Silver Bullet platform will help us continue to do so.”

Relax recently moved to strengthen their product distribution with the appointment of former NetEnt executive Simon Hammon as Chief Product Officer. He was joined by Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management.

Comments