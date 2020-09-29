2020 Presidential Debate Odds: Tax scandal buries underdog Trump

Round 1 of the Trump-Biden debate trilogy is about to kick off. The first Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is set to start at 9:00 pm EDT on September 29, and we have all the information you need to know, along with the most up to date odds from Bodog.
The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and run for 90 minutes. He’s already announced the night will have 6 segments, each 15 minutes long, covering the following topics: Trump and Biden’s records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in the cities and integrity of the election.
Going into the debate, each of the candidates are trying to manage the news cycle to the best of their ability. Depending on what bubble you’re in, Joe Biden is either racking up the endorsements, or ignoring a lackluster Senate report released about his controversy-surrounded son, Hunter Biden.
It’s a lot harder to find the positive media spin around Donald Trump. He’s just announced a plan to deploy millions of Covid-19 tests, but the media is entirely focused on the New York Times’ report on his alleged tax avoidance. Even visits to both Fox News and Breitbart reveal more stories about Trump’s taxes than anything else, revealing just how bad of a bombshell that story was for the president.
Going into this first round of verbal sparring, Joe Biden continues to hold steady in the odds with a -120 chance to win the presidency, while Trump stays close behind at EVEN. As we’ve explored before, Trump is far behind in some of the most important polls, but the odds are skewed by true believers backing their candidate, regardless of ‘Fake News’ polls, and also by those who know the entire thing could be decided by a very conservative Supreme Court.
If you want to watch the debate you can find it on all of the major American TV networks. If you’re an international observer, you can also find it on just about every major network’s streaming service or YouTube channel. Before you do though, check out all of these fun betting options available at Bodog.
First Presidential Debate Odds
What Color will Donald Trump’s Tie Be?
Red -320
Blue/Light Blue/Navy Blue +275
Yellow or Gold +1600
Black +2000
Other Color +1400
What Color will Joe Biden’s Tie Be?
Blue/Light Blue/Navy Blue -230
Red +225
Purple +900
Other Color +1000
What will Joe Biden Say First?
Scranton -250
Malarkey +185
What Will Trump Say First?
Fake News -215
China Virus +160
What Will Be Said First by Trump Or Biden? (Health Topics)
Pandemic +150
Mask +180
WHO/World Health Organization +375
CDC +500
Fauci +500
What Will Be Said First By Trump or Biden? (Legislative Topics)
Ginsburg +225
Affordable Care Act +250
Obamacare +250
Barrett +375
Roe V. Wade +500
What Will Be Said First by Trump or Biden? (Social Topics)
Racism +180
Protest +200
Police +300
Violence +350
Black Lives Matter +600
What Will Be Said First By Trump Or Biden? (Voting Topics)
Ballots +160
Mail-in +175
Rigged +350
Fraud +500
Post Office +500
Which Event Will Have a Higher Nielsen Rating?
First Presidential Debate on Sept 29 -1000
Monday Night Football, Oct 5 +550
Which State Will Be Mentioned First?
Ohio -125
Florida +275
Michigan +400
Iowa +450
Which Topics Will Be Debated First?
Trump or Biden’s Public Records +200
Coronavirus Pandemic +210
Supreme Court +350
Election Integrity +550
Race And/Or Protests +625
Economy +650
Who Will Take The First Sip of Water?
Joe Biden -160
Donald Trump +120
Who Will Win the Presential Debate Drinking Game
Donald Trump -165
Joe Biden +125
Will Biden Walk to the Podium Wearing a Mask?
Yes -275
No +200
Will Trump Walk to the Podium Wearing a Mask?
No -800
Yes +460
Will Donald Trump Mention “Joe Rogan”?
Yes +550
No -1000
Will Trump or Biden Curse On-Air
No -10000
Yes +2000
Will the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Be Mentioned During the Debate
Yes -170
No +130