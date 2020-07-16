West Virginia fourth US online casino state after DraftKings launch

Legal online casino gambling is now active in four US states after DraftKings dragged West Virginia into the 21st century.

On Wednesday, DraftKings announced the launch of online casino products in West Virginia, where the company already operates online sports betting through its partnership with Penn National Gaming’s Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races.

DraftKings’ West Virginia online casino product is now available via both its betting app and a new standalone DraftKings Casino app for both iOS and Android devices.

West Virginia becomes the fourth US state – following New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania – to offer legal online casino gambling. Gov. Jim Justice signed the necessary legislation way back in March 2019 but it’s taken the West Virginia Lottery Commission this long to cross the T’s and dot the I’s on its online regs.

DraftKings is already offering online casino products in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and DraftKings launched a new standalone online casino app in that latter state on Tuesday. So far, New Jersey is the only state in which DraftKings Casino is offering live dealer products, but the company says Pennsylvania customers should have access to its live casino “soon.”

All eyes will now turn to DraftKings’ archrival FanDuel, which has a West Virginia partnership with that state’s Greenbrier Resort. FanDuel, an offshoot of UK gambling giant Flutter Entertainment, narrowly beat DraftKings in the race to launch mobile betting in West Virginia.

FanDuel also beat DraftKings to the punch with a standalone casino app in Pennsylvania – that state’s first such product – about three weeks ago. Clearly, DraftKings was tired of swimming in FanDuel’s wake and decided to pull out the stops to be first across West Virginia’s online casino finish line. Expect a monkey knife fight for ‘first’ bragging rights when Michigan clears the way for its online casino market.