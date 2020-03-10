Miomni lays out Dealware North’s ulterior motives in counter complaint

BUSINESS

A legal battle between Miomni Games and Delaware North Games (dNG) has been brewing for some time. The former partners, who split after a fishy failure of Miomni’s sports betting platform, are now duking it out in the state of Delaware. Calvinayre.com has gotten a peak at the complaints and counter complaints, and received some inside analysis to what it all means.

DNG, owner of Wheeling Island Casino and Mardi Gras Casino, are the plaintiff in the case, and accuse Miomni of entering into a Joint Venture (JV) agreement to establish BetLucky, while giving DNG a picture of the platform that was “knowingly false.” Specifically, they argue that EnterG Software Solutions owned a part of this platform, and that Miomni never divulged this.

As we’ve covered before, Miomni have gone to court in the U.K. to prove that EnterG set them up to fail with DNG. EnterG was contracted to simply work on a part of the platform, but installed kill switches. Through a U.K. High Court Justice ruling, Miomni have been deemed the sole owner of their platform, and total control of their platform.

In their response to DNGs complaint, Miomni denied any false representation in the JV agreement. They pointed to a lucrative partnership prior to EnterG’s kill switches turned off operations, their U.K. ruling, and their intent to return to a profitable status quo.

But considering DNG quickly opted to move on to IGT as a new sports book partner, Miomni has counter-complaints. They note that DNG quickly set up their own communication line with EnterG when the platform went down, and even threatened to dump Miomni for EnterG at one point.

Sources familiar with the case tell CalvinAyre that until EnterG’s malicious involvement was revealed in court, this looks very much like a case where the lucrative business of BetLucky had DNG looking for a way to cut Miomni out of the profits and possibly hire EnterG on the cheap.

Those sources also point to the IGT deal as evidence that DNG was looking for a larger portion of the sports betting revenue for themselves. While we don’t know details of that arrangement, our sources questioned why DNG wouldn’t simply return to a solid partnership with Miomni after kill switches were turned off, instead opting to sign a different deal with IGT. They also note that Miomni has had its license renewed by the West Virginia lottery, proving their innocence in this story.

A future partnerships between DNG and Miomni seems incredibly unlikely. It’s up to Delaware courts to now decide which side of BetLucky should receive compensation for a deal gone sour.

