POKER

A round-up of news from 888Poker’s XL Inferno, and the 888Poker’s Poker After Dark, with wins for Chris Moorman and Ali Imsirovic.

‘Inferno’ is the first of three parts of Dante Alighieri’s poem ‘Divine Comedy’ where the poet Virgil guides Dante through hell. There is nothing ‘hellish’ about 888Poker’s XL Inferno, and I’m no Dante, but, right now, I’m your only guide.

39,378-entrants, some with hummus in their beards, others with the flexibility of Tin Man, competed across 34-events in XL Inferno. Unlike PokerStars’ Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) or partypoker’s KO Series, the XL Inferno was more matchsticks on toilet roll than logs on the fire, but it will go down as a success nonetheless.

888Poker’s number crunchers estimated that $1.5m would be the right wet thumb number of a guarantee, and they were in the right ballpark after paying out $1,695,881 in prize money. Only one of the 34-events failed to hit its guarantee.

As was the case with SCOOP, the Brazilians had a Santa’s grotto of a time winning four XL Inferno titles, and the final day crowned three Main Event winners.

The $250 buy-in, $500,000 GTD Main Event pulled in 1,634-entrants (inc. 502 re-entries), creating a $501,960 prize pool, and Russia’s ‘D3n1sk4PP’ beat Brazil’s ‘LuisRRRRR’, heads-up to win the $70,252.18 first prize.

The $33 buy-in, $50k GTD Mini-Main event attracted 2,434-entrants, and Brazil’s ‘EduAraujo’ won the $12,333.85 first prize. The $5.50 buy-in, Micro Main Event pulled in 3,562-entrants, and Lithuania’s ‘vascoscruz’ got over the news that Tony G would no longer be his MEP by winning the $2,656.15 first prize.

The saint of the series was ‘Tuna_lover.’ The British-based grinder won Event #26 $55 buy-in, $30kGTD DeepStack, beating 544-entrants to win the $6,581.64 first prize, and Event #4 $55 buy-in, $30k GTD PKO for $5,519.90.

Poker After Dark wins for Moorman and Imsirovic

888Poker’s Poker After Dark Week ended with victories from Ali Imsirovic and Chris Moorman.

Imsirovic defeated Phil Hellmuth, heads-up, to bank the $50,000 first prize in the first event, and then finished runner-up to Moorman, who won the same amount for taking down the second event.

It’s been an excellent year for Imsirovic, making 12 finals tables and winning half of them. Immediately after his Poker After Dark 1, 2, Imsirovic competed in the ARIA Summer High Rollers finishing 4/32 in a $10,000 event, and 2/9 in a $25,000 event.

It’s Moorman’s fourth appearance on Poker After Dark, and his first win.

Here are the results in full:

Event #1

1. Ali Imsirovic – $50,000

2. Phil Hellmuth – $20,000

3. Chris Moorman

4. Randall Emmett

5. Mark Heintz (Online Qualifier)

6. Jennifer Tilly

7. Dominik Nitsche

Event #2

1. Chris Moorman – $50,000

2. Ali Imsirovic – $20,000

3. Randall Emmett

4. Eli Elezra

5. Dominik Nitsche

6. Phil Hellmuth

7. Jennifer Tilly

