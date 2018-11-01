Caesars Entertainment becomes first founding partner of the Las Vegas Stadium, future home of the Raiders

PRESS RELEASES

Landmark 15-Year Partnership Brings Together Las Vegas’ First NFL Team and the World’s Most Diversified Casino-Entertainment Company to Elevate Sports Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) announced today an unprecedented 15-year partnership that will make Caesars Entertainment (Caesars) the first founding partner of the Las Vegas Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders, elevating Caesars’ profile in professional sports.

“The Raiders are proud to welcome Caesars Entertainment as a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium,” said Marc Badain, President of the Raiders. “We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders’ values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project.”

“Sports have long been a core part of the Caesars experience,” said Chris Holdren, Chief Marketing Officer for Caesars Entertainment. “With this deep partnership, Caesars will become an essential part of the game time ritual for Raiders fans everywhere. From activations to exclusive experiences, fans of the silver and black will see Caesars as their home on game day.”

The historic partnership also marks the first Raiders deal with a gaming and hospitality company, providing select Caesars Entertainment customers and Total Rewards members access to exclusive experiences like the customized Caesars-branded Owners Suite at the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas stadium, VIP Dinners on the field, training facility events, fantasy camp participation, stadium tours, along with tickets to home games and most stadium events.

As a Founding Partner, Caesars Entertainment will host a branded stadium entrance and drop off zone, digital signage, media, radio and print assets in addition to alumni, player and cheerleader appearances – giving the company a commanding presence.

This partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders follows the company’s recent announcement with the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland’s only partnership between a National Football League team and a casino.

The 65,000-seat stadium will bring 520,000 people to home games each year, when it opens for the 2020 NFL season.

