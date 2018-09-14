Sci-Games installs sportsbook operations team in Gibraltar

BUSINESS

US-based gambling technology giant Scientific Games Corporation (SGC) has established a new sports betting presence in Gibraltar.

On Friday, SGC announced that it was establishing a new Sportsbook Operations team that will work out of the company’s Gibraltar office. SGC has also appointed Superbet and William Hill veteran Stuart Weston as its new VP of Sportsbook Operations for SGC’s interactive division SG Digital (SGD).

The new team is intended to boost SGC’s ability to help its customers ramp up their sports betting operations. SGC’s sports betting operations are powered by OpenBet technology, which SGC acquired via its 2017 deal for NYX Gaming Group, which had acquired OpenBet the previous year.

SGD’s senior VP of sportsbook Keith O’Loughlin said the expanded Gibraltar presence had created “a new ball game” for SGD and represented “a natural step up for our business” given the rapidly expanding legal sports betting market in the United States and the ongoing popularity of sports betting in international markets.

O’Loughlin added that the new sportsbook team was also a response from customers who sought more help with “day-to-day” sportsbook operations. SGD can now provide a “fast-to-market, full-stack sportsbook portfolio,” encompassing retail, online and mobile components.

SG Digital has been rapidly expanding its sports betting team, having named Nikos Konstakis to the position of VP Sportsbook Product in May.

SGC’s OpenBet technology has long provided the backbone for a number of UK-listed gambling giants. Across the pond, OpenBet recently launched sports betting operations at two of Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City casinos and two more Caesars properties in Mississippi, and has a track record powering the online parlay betting operations in some Canadian provinces.

