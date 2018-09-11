WPT-themed poker comes to Zynga Poker

POKER

Zynga and the World Poker Tour (WPT) first announced a new partnership toward the end of 2017. Now, the relationship is being taken to the next level as Zynga has announced that players can experience the “authentic tournament style play that the [WPT] is known for.” It is Zynga’s largest ever in-game partnership.

According to a press release, Zynga said, “We are incredibly thrilled to see the next step in the transformational multi-year partnership between the World Poker Tour and Zynga Poker come to life with the launch of WPT®-themed tournaments on the world’s largest free-to-play poker platform.”

Zynga’s President of Publishing, Bernard Kim, said, “Our Zynga Poker players are an extremely passionate group who aspire to feel like true poker champions. Our World Poker Tour-themed tournaments enhance our free-to-play Zynga Poker social casino experience and bring the most premier name in the sport of poker directly into the player’s hands. We are thrilled to invite the World Poker Tour into our virtual world to create an even more authentic and immersive experience that players will love.”

The upgraded platform will offer several features, including an authentic WPT experience, higher stakes and bigger payouts and faster tournaments. It will offer a new “WPT Tournament mode,” a wider range of stakes and the ability to compete in nine-person tables, as well as five-person tables.

Adam Pliska, CEO of the WPT, said, “We are incredibly thrilled to see the next step in the transformational multi-year partnership between the World Poker Tour and Zynga Poker come to life with the launch of WPT®-themed tournaments on the world’s largest free-to-play poker platform. Featuring state-of-the art integrations and enhanced gameplay, millions of Zynga Poker players around the world can now experience the true feeling of competing on the global World Poker Tour stage.”

Zynga Poker is available as a free download and can be found in the App Store for iOS devices, as well as on Google Play for Android.

California-based Zynga was founded in 2007. It offers a wide array of games in addition to its poker, including FarmVille, Words With Friends, CSR Racing and more.

