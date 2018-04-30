Zynga Poker extends sponsorship with Go Fas Racing until the end of the season

BUSINESS

Zynga Poker extends their sponsorship deal with Go Fas Racing’s #32 Ford Fusion driver Matt DiBenedetto until the end of the season and vows to help him win the All-Star Driver Fan Vote.



The closest I came to becoming a racing driver was to paint ‘go-faster’ stripes on the frame of my Budgie and to put lollypop sticks in my spokes. A nasty incident, when I collided with Gary Sutcliffe’s Chopper sending me over my handlebars, and my tooth into the roof of my mouth ended any hopes of being a speed freak.

Since then, I have often wondered why people watch NASCAR and the Grand Prix. For me, it’s no more interesting than watching a bunch of old people in mobility scooters going around in a circle, but then again, I do get paid to watch poker players playing that bird game on their mobile phone in between tossing cards in the muck.

So, maybe the recent decision by Zynga Poker to extend their sponsorship deal with Go Fas Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto is a match made in heaven?

Zynga Poker Extend Go Fas Sponsorship For Seven More Races

Back in March, DiBenedetto (the perfect racing car driver’s name, right?) reached out to his fans on social media (56.5k Twitter followers) to ask for help in obtaining a sponsor ahead of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix. The Go Fas Racing #32 driver’s request went viral, and the folks at Zynga Poker heard the drumbeat and picked up the phone.

What began as a one race deal, has since been extended to a further seven races, with the possibility of a more long-term deal on the cards if the folks sitting in Zynga Poker Towers see the return in value.

The Zynga Poker brand will emblazon the #32 Ford Fusion at the May 19: All-Star Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Then fans will see it whizz past them at Pocono, Daytona, Watkins Glen, Bristol, Las Vegas and the season finale at Homestead.

Monty Kerr, Senior Vice President for Zynga Poker, and Mason St. Hilaire, Team Manager, Go Fas Racing are hoping the deal helps social poker players fall in love with NASCAR and vice versa.

Both Zynga and DiBenedetto are currently locked in a social media advertising frenzy to try and push the Go Fas Racing driver across the finishing line of the All-Star Driver Fan Vote. Last year, DiBenedetto came second in the fan vote and this time around hopes that with Zynga Poker pushing his bumper he can become the #1 this time around.

“This is huge for me personally,” DiBenedetto said of his partnership with Zynga Poker during a press conference. “My fans know how hard I have pushed for the All-Star vote, I know we can do it this year.”

Frank Allen Stoddard created Go Fas Racing in 2011.

DiBenedetto joined the team as the primary driver of the #32 Ford Fusion in 2017.

Comments