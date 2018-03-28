Caesars Entertainment to host second Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open

PRESS RELEASES

Las Vegas to play host to one of the world’s most exciting esports events with a prize pool of $150,000

LAS VEGAS (March 28, 2018)— Caesars Entertainment and Sidekick Productions LLC, in partnership with The Coalition, are pleased to announce the second Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open, taking place Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the most intense game in esports competition returns to Caesars Entertainment Studios, located behind Bally’s Las Vegas.

The Gears Esports teams from around the world will compete head-to-head in Gears of War 4 for a prize pool of $150,000 USD.

“Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to partner once again with Major League Gaming, Xbox and The Coalition to bring the talent, excitement and fanfare that comes with the Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open,” said Executive Vice President of Gaming and Interactive Entertainment, Christian Stuart. “As a leader in gaming, innovation and technology, esports events are a major component of our global strategy to be at the forefront of the entertainment industry.”

The event is open to the public, so fans from 13 year-of-age (with supervised parental consent) and over can check out the competition with the purchase of the three-day Spectator Pass for $25.00 plus taxes and fees. All Gears Pro Circuit Las Vegas Open players and spectators will be awarded a unique in game emblem with the purchase of either a team pass or spectator pass. Attendees that signup for the Caesars Entertainment Total Rewards program will receive a 5 x 5 code for exclusive in-game content. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://smash.gg/tournament/gears-pro-circuit-las-vegas-open. For those who can’t make it in person, watch all the action live at live.gearsofwar.com starting at 2:00 PM PT on Friday, then again on Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 AM PT.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

About Gears Esports

The Gears Pro Circuit is an open esports circuit for Gears of War 4, presented by Xbox and The Coalition. Gears of War players can compete in marquee live open events operated by world-class tournament organizers for a starting $2,000,000 in cash prizes.

Players worldwide can earn “Gears Pro Points” by competing in regional online ladders and in daily and weekly tournaments. Gears Pro Points qualify players for open LAN events that take place around the world and are open to players of all skill levels and nationality. For more detailed information on the Gears Esports Pro Circuit and Gears Esports, please visit www.gears.gg. You can also follow us on Twitter at @EsportsGears and @GearsofWar or on Facebook at /GearsofWar.

About The Coalition

The Coalition is a growing team of talented, creative, fun-loving professionals from around the world who are united in their passion for “Gears of War.” Located in Vancouver, Canada, the studio is dedicated to pushing the “Gears” franchise to new heights with its belief that if you want to go far, go together.

About Xbox

Xbox is Microsoft’s premier gaming and entertainment brand created by gamers for gamers on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Windows 10 devices. Xbox delivers the best games and greatest social gaming network with Xbox Live. More information about Xbox can be found online at http://www.xbox.com.

