UK gambling operators face new TV advertising social obligations

BUSINESS

UK gambling operators have been told to include responsible gambling messages throughout the duration of their television commercials, part of the gambling’s industry efforts to fend off even tighter marketing restrictions.

On Friday, the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG) announced a “further enhancement” to the Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising. By the end of June 2018, a responsible gambling message or a reference to the website of the GambleAware charity must appear throughout all TV adverts.

This new Code ‘enhancement’ will take effect at the end of June 2018, smack dab in the middle of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The increased spotlight on betting activity will undoubtedly have watchdogs scanning diligently for operators who fail to live up to their new obligations.

The IGRG’s membership is comprised of trade groups representing the UK’s land-based bookmakers, online gambling operators, bingo, casino and arcade operators.

IGRG chairman John Hagan said the revised code “will help to improve the overall tone and content of gambling adverts, especially on television, in a way that will help to raise awareness of the need to gamble safely and responsibly.”

The Code is a supplemental guide to government rules laid down by the Committee of Advertising Practice and the Broadcast Committee of Advertising Practice. The Code’s third edition was published only last October but the torrent of negative publicity the industry has since endured apparently prompted the need for a quick revision.

Last October, the UK government’s triennial review of the gambling industry stopped short of imposing new advertising restrictions but warned that “more should be done” by operators to reduce possible harms to vulnerable individuals.

In February, the UK Advertising Standards Authority announced new curbs on adverts pushing free bets and bonus offers, while warning operators about adverts that could target “children and young people.”

The industry-funded GambleAware charity recently announced that it was seeking a creative agency to help craft a £7m public awareness campaign on how to recognize the warning signs of problem gambling behavior. The campaign is expected to launch in August and run for two years.

