Super Bowl LII betting odds: Underdog Philadelphia Eagles out to prove they’re not all bark

SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles’ fans have been wearing lots of dog masks lately.

No one ever predicted that the team will ever book a ticket to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday since the start of the season. The Eagles, however, clawed their way to the top with much gusto, vanquishing one team after the other.

The Eagles fought football juggernauts like the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons until they become the first team to be both a betting underdog and at the same time No.1 seed.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox best described how everyone treated the team all year when he was interviewed by ESPN last month: disrespected.

“Our record can speak for itself. We’re a team that’s been disrespected week in and week out, and we just come out and ring the bell every week,” he said, according to the news outlet.

Going in to the Super Bowl, expect The Eagle fans to don the dog masks as the team looks to defy the Super Bowl LII odds.

At online sportsbook Bodog, the Eagles are seen as the underdogs coming in Sunday’s match with 8/5 odds of dethroning last year’s Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Most of the big bets have been on New England with 5/8 chance that they will extend their NFL reign this year.

The underdogs will once again rely on their quarterback replacement-turned superstar Nick Foles to provide offensive firepower in order to beat the Patriots.

When starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL 13 games into the season, everyone thought that the season was already over for the Eagles. Foles, for his part, went out on the field to prove their naysayers wrong.

Because of his major contribution to the Eagle’s winning streak, Foles is seen as the closest rival of Tom Brady for the MVP plum. Bodog puts the Patriot’s “Golden Boy” at the top of the MVP leaderboard with 4/5 odds, followed by Foles with 13/4, and Patriot’s Rob Gronkowski with 17/2.

Comments