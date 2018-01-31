Super Bowl props: Patriots, Eagles rematch in spotlight for Sunday

SPORTS

When the Philadelphia Eagles last met the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl 13 years ago, the biggest health concern for either team was wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The brash Owens vowed to play in the big game for the Eagles despite a severely sprained ankle and fractured fibula, and he did with nine catches for 122 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Patriots. The odds of T.O.’s name being mentioned during the Super Bowl 52 broadcast this Sunday in a rematch of sorts is listed as a pick’em.

The previous Super Bowl meeting between New England and Philadelphia was unique in many ways. There was Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb reportedly vomiting on the sidelines (he still disputes it), Patriots quarterback Tom Brady not earning Super Bowl MVP honors even though they were crowned champions (wide receiver Deion Branch won it instead) and their team becoming the last to win back-to-back titles.

The odds on the vomiting incident being mentioned during the broadcast is more of a long shot at +170 (bet $100 to win $170), with the price on “No” sitting at -250 (bet $250 to win $100). In fact, the over/under on the number of clips shown from Super Bowl 39 is 2.5, with the under a -250 favorite versus the over (+150).

It is indeed amazing that Brady is still playing at such a high level at the age of 40 and back for a shot at another Super Bowl ring while McNabb retired from football in 2013. There are odds on Brady’s age being mentioned during the broadcast as well, with the over/under set at 1.5. The over is a strong -280 favorite compared to the under (+185).

The ageless Brady – who is undoubtedly a future first-ballot Hall of Famer – also has the opportunity to accomplish something that has not been done in the past 18 years. Brady is a heavy favorite to win the regular-season NFL MVP award and Super Bowl 52 MVP. Kurt Warner of the St. Louis Rams was the last player to win both during the same season, and the odds of an “MVP double” for Brady this weekend are at a pick’em.

