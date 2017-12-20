Lottoland solutions announces exclusive SSBT distribution agreement with Playtech BGT Sports

PRESS RELEASES

Lottoland Solutions is pleased to announce an exclusive lotto betting agreement with Playtech BGT Sports (PBS), the leading supplier of omni-channel sports betting technology.

Following a successful launch of Lottoland Solutions’ turnkey B2B lotto betting service, PBS will become the first retail provider to deliver Lottoland’s jackpot lotto betting products on their self-service betting terminals located in licenced betting shops. Customers of the thousands of UK betting shops containing PBS terminals will be able to place bets on the outcome of a range of future international lottos, for the chance to win huge jackpots.

Lottoland has a retail portfolio of 15+ products and a roadmap of innovation being implemented to further grow the genre. With jackpots guaranteed by Lottoland’s proprietary risk management, including their Insurance Linked Security, land based betting shop partners of Playtech BGT Sports are the latest companies to be able to benefit from Lottoland’s unique and proven lotto betting solutions which have paid out €250 million to lotto betting winners.

John Pettit of Playtech BGT Sports, said: “This exclusive distribution agreement with Lottoland allows us to add a wider range of lotto betting products with bigger jackpot payouts to our existing numbers portfolio – giving our customers further choice. Bookmakers have offered bets on lottos for years as part of their Numbers betting portfolio and it has been popular on our terminals for some time now, but we believe the innovation and customer service delivered by this partnership will take us a step further to becoming a one-stop shop for all betting operators and bookmakers.”

Lottoland Solutions Director Michael Bogie said: “Our jackpot lotto betting products are popular across a range of markets and customers – we are excited to be providing these products to Playtech BGT Sports for their retail customers. PBS are at the forefront of innovation in the sector and our lotto betting will be a very popular addition to their self-service betting terminals.”

For any media enquiries, please contact Laura Pearson, Head of Corporate Affairs at Lottoland at laura.pearson@lottoland.com or on 00 44 7818110616

About Playtech BGT Sports:



Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries. Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

Playtech BGT Sports (“PBS”) is Playtech’s sports betting division, headquartered in Nicosia with more than 600 employees across 6 different business centres. PBS is the provider of the market leading Self Service Betting Terminals product with over 26,000 terminals supplied to retail operators in the UK and internationally as well as digital sports betting platforms and user interfaces to many major online licensees.

For further information, www.playtech.com or contact:

Playtech Plc

c/o Buchanan Communications

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)1624 645954

About Lottoland Solutions:

Lottoland Solutions offers operators the chance to integrate a lotto betting vertical to their portfolio, containing over 30 different lotto betting products. Operators can launch a new lotto betting vertical that appeals to a huge player base, existing and new, by offering the chance to bet to win the largest prizes in online gaming. Lottoland Solutions’ new turnkey B2B lotto betting service can be quickly and easily integrated to an operator’s existing betting & gaming platform. Contact us today for more information to unlock the potential of lotto betting. It’s time to let your players dream bigger!

For information about Lottoland Solutions please contact:

Lottoland Solutions partnership team at b2b@lottolandsolutions.com

