Laurent Polito wins a sixth WPT title in four years with Brussels triumph

I wish I were a poker historian at this point.

The Frenchman, Laurent Polito, has just taken down the 400-entrant WPTDeepStacks Main Event in the Grand Casino Brussels Viage for €90,000, earning his sixth World Poker Tour (WPT) title in the past four years.

I’m pretty sure that’s some record.

There is something about a WPT Final Table that attracts Polito like dead armies of the night are drawn to Rick Grimes. Check this out for consistency.

In Jan 2013, Polito tops a field of 229 entrants to win a WPT National Main Event at the now-defunct Aviation Club de France (ACF) in Paris for €74,500.

In May 2014, Polito beat out 391 entrants to capture the first prize of €86,000 in a WPT National Main Event held in Cannes. Later that year, Polito returned to Paris to take down the 615 entrant strong WPT National Main Event in Cercle Clichy Montmartre.

Fast forward to July 2015 and Polito was at it again, this time floating to the top of 428 entrants banking the €56,500 first prize in the WPT National Main Event in Brussels. He ended the year with a win against 140 entrants in the WPT National High Roller in Paris for €75,000.

His most recent victory takes his live career earnings over the $1.7m mark. Since his first cash in 2008, the Frenchman has won 13 poker tournaments, with close to half of them being on the WPT.

Polito emerged from a tight final table that included the in-form PokerStars Team Pro, Felipe Ramos. The Brazilian has performed well since arriving in Europe.

Ramos finished runner-up twice during the World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) Series in the King’s Casino, Rozvadov, and finished third in Brussels, banking close to €150,000 over the span of those three events.

The next event on the WPTDeepStacks schedule is the PMU.fr WPTDeepStacks Deauville Festival taking place at the Casino Barrière de Deauville. The €1,200 Main Event takes place Dec 7-10.

Final Table Results

1. Laurent Polito – €90,000

2. Leonardo Armino – €62,600

3. Felipe Ramos – €40,335

4. Jerome Sgorrano – €29,375

5. Alain Bauer – €21,470

6. Jeffrey Jol – €17,425

7. Sylvain Naets – €14,450

8. Frederic Leonetti – €11,450

9. Olivier Fehlmann – €9,000

Other notables that dived deeper than an Osprey were Michel Abecassis (12th), Bart Lybaert (25th), and Tobias Peters (33rd).

