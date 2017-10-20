Razon: Bloomberry QC casino project to push through

CASINO

Philippine-listed casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp. is not backing out from its plan to construct another casino outside the Entertainment City despite being met with opposition.

Bloomberry chairman Enrique Razon Jr. is determined to push through with its planned hotel and casino development in Quezon City, albeit its construction will be moved to next year, according to the Manila Standard report.

It would be recalled that Bloomberry initially targeted to turn the 1.56-hectare property within Vertis North in Quezon City into a mixed-use development with hotel and casino components this year. However, the property where it will stand has yet to be cleared of informal settlers.

At the sidelines of the 43rd Philippine Business Conference, Razon said: ““It [Quezon City casino project] will push through. We will start construction sometime next year and for completion after two years.”

Bloomberry owns and operates Solaire Resort and Casino, the first integrated resort to open in state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Entertainment City.

Its unit Sureste Properties Incorporated bagged the property within the Vertis North in 2014 after submitting a negotiated offer, which was then accepted by the NHA.

Razon’s announcement to build another casino near the Entertainment City was met with opposition, particularly from Belle Corporation, which is behind the City of Dreams Manila resort.

On Monday, the so-called “concerned citizens of Quezon City” appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to block casino developments in the city due to the risk gambling poses to local youths.

They claimed the local government of Quezon City has already passed the Gambling Regulatory Ordinance of 2017, which will pave the way for “the construction of Bloomberry Resorts’ new casino hotel” at the Vertis North development on Agham Road.

Members of the Quezon City council quickly responded to the paid ad, saying that the body has not received any formal applications for the construction of a casino in the city.

