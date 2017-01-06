NFL Wild Card weekend Sunday games betting preview

SPORTS

The Green Bay Packers (10-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) met in the Super Bowl six years ago and played a thrilling game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Could the Packers and Steelers each return to Texas next month and square off in Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium?

According to oddsmakers, that is a distinct possibility if both of them stay hot and continue their respective winning streaks this weekend.

The Packers used a six-game winning streak to win the NFC North, capped by a 31-24 road victory against the Detroit Lions last Sunday night that sealed the deal. They have risen to +725 to win the Super Bowl and host the New York Giants (11-5) late Sunday as 4.5-point favorites at Lambeau Field.

However, the Giants are listed at +1200 to win the Super Bowl and have enjoyed a lot of success recently versus Green Bay, winning three of the past four meetings and going 4-0-1 against the spread in the previous five. New York has won in its last two playoff trips to Lambeau.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have won seven in a row, equaling the New England Patriots (14-2) for the longest current winning streak in the NFL. They are +800 to win the Super Bowl and host the Miami Dolphins (10-6) earlier on Sunday as 10-point favorites at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North by pulling away from the Baltimore Ravens late in the season, with a 31-27 comeback win over their division rivals on Christmas night giving them the lead for good. Led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Steelers have arguably the league’s best group of skill-position players heading into the postseason.

The Dolphins are +7500 longshots to win the Super Bowl and may have to keep continuing their run without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who injured his knee in a 26-23 home win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

Backup Matt Moore has won two of his three starts since taking over, but he will be leading a Miami team in the postseason for the first time since 2008 and facing a Pittsburgh team that is 7-0 straight up and 5-1-1 against the spread in its last seven games as a favorite.

