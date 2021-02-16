Bert Stevens leads super MILLION$ final table

The latest and 36th Super MILLION$ final table will kick off with Bert Stevens in pole position as the action gets under way on GGPoker in a bid to win the $408,406 top prize and high roller bragging rights.

The chip leader may be Bert Stevens, who goes into action with 4.56 million chips, but he’s closely followed by Damian Salas, the man who recently won the WSOP Hybrid Main Event for a total prize of $2.5 million, who bagged up 4 million by the close of play on the penultimate day.

Elsewhere, there will be plenty of competition from other great names, with four-time WPT Main Event winner Darren Elias (2.2 million) and Russian regular Aleksei Barkov (2 million) both chasing down the leader.

While everyone will be hoping to take down the title and claim that top prize, Spanish player Adrian Mateos has only got just over a million chips to play with as he comes into play as the short stack.

It’s never as simple as a shootout between the top two chip-stacks, and while Stevens and Salas have the biggest chipcounts, nothing is guaranteed when no limit hold’em is the game.

Stevens does have previous that highlights his ability to win better than Salas. Stevens took down the Super MILLION$ title in September and will therefore be going for his second outright win. With over 90 big blinds, the talented UK-based player will be tough to stop.

Darren Elias will point to a previous win in the high roller series, having won way back in June when the Super MILLION$ was still in its comparative infancy. He then took down the first Super MILLION$ of 2021, winning another $448,842 to pad his online results and make him a multiple winner in yet another major tournament series.

Heading into play, here is the betting situation, with Stevens only available at odds of +2905 and Elias almost three times the value at +695. Despite that, almost double the money was invested on Stevens prior to kick-off.

With a top prize of $408,406 very different to the $51,050 which would be the 9th place prize awarded to whoever busts first, it’s going to be fast and furious action all the way on GGPoker’s YouTube channel.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ Final Table February 16th Chipcounts:

Position Player Country Chips 1st Bert Stevens Mexico 4,563,971 2nd Damian Salas Argentina 4,018,564 3rd Darren Elias Canada 2,247,152 4th Aleksei Barkov Russia 2,066,317 5th Guillaume Nolet Canada 1,738,637 6th ‘dimiasg’ Cyprus 1,565,849 7th Arsenii Malinov Russia 1,514,390 8th Sami Kelopuro Finland 1,436,690 9th Adrian Mateos Mexico 1,042,430

You can watch the whole of the 36th episode of the GGPoker Super MILLION$ final table on GGPoker’s YouTube channel right here: