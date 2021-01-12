Golden Globes 2021 odds: Can Borat make Kazakhstan great again?

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place February 28, 2021, and despite a year that’s been terrible to movie box offices, there’s a lot of great contenders, both in the worlds of film and TV. Although nominees haven’t been announced yet, we have a whole slew of potential bets you can make on your entertainment of choice, thanks to Bodog.

In the area of Film Comedy and Musicals, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm figures prominently in the odds, ranking as a contender for best film, and with the two leads, Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova, favored to win their categories. Although the comedy doesn’t seem likely to beat out more timeless competition (I like Palm Springs), Bakalova was talk of the town when Borat returned, so she’s worth a few bucks.

In drama, Nomadland and its lead actress, Frances McDormand, are favored to win. It’s a critical darling, and while Mank could beat it out at the Oscars (due to Hollywood bias), it’s hard to bet against it here.

TV comedy looks like a shoe in for Schitt’s Creek, not having to contend against last year’s winner Fleabag. The show is favored in nearly every category it’s in, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it upset by Ted Lasso, considering the Golden Globes are voted on by a bunch of ‘football’ loving foreigners.

TV Drama is also wide open, with Succession taking a year off due to Covid. The Crown is heavily favored here, and for the same reasons as Ted Lasso being a potential upset, that makes sense. Bridgerton is the other British based show with a decent chance here, with the rest of the shows having a more American focus. They’re all great, so it’s not an easy pick for which will win.

Special mention to Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s in the odds for two categories: Best Comedy Actress for Emma and Best Actress in a Limited Series for Queen’s Gambit. Considering she was also in the potential Golden Razzie winner The New Mutants, she had a heck of a year. She’s bound to win something (probably for the chess show), so worth taking a look.

Golden Globe Awards – 78th Golden Globe Awards Odds

Best Film Comedy/Musical – Odds To Win

The Prom +240

On The Rocks +325

Hamilton +350

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm +450

Palm Springs +550

French Exit +1000

Let Them All Talk +1400

Personal History Of David Copperfield +1400

Emma +1800

The Forty-Year-Old Version +2500

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor – Odds To Win

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) +125

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) +475

Dev Patel (Personal History Of David Copperfield) +500

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) +650

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) +950

Pete Davidson (The King Of Staten Island) +1100

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) +1200

James Corden (The Prom) +1600

Jamie Dornan (Wild Mountain Thyme) +1600

Keanu Reeves (Bill And Ted Face The Music) +1600

Will Ferrell (Eurovision Song Contest) +1600

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress – Odds To Win

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) +175

Meryl Streep (The Prom) +350

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) +425

Rashida Jones (On The Rocks) +500

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma) +800

Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs) +1200

Meryl Streep (Let Them All Talk) +1800

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) +2000

Emily Blunt (Wild Mountain Thyme) +2500

Kristen Stewart (Happiest Season) +2500

Evan Rachel Wood (Kajillionaire) +3000

Rachel McAdams (Eurovision Song Contest) +3000

Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love) +3000

Best Film Director – Odds To Win

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) +180

David Fincher (Mank) +220

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +450

Regina King (One Night In Miami) +550

Paul Greengrass (News Of The World) +850

Florian Zeller (The Father) +900

Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods) +900

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) +2000

Ryan Murphy (The Prom) +2000

Best Film Drama – Odds To Win

Nomadland +115

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 +400

Mank +450

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom +550

The Father +750

One Night In Miami +800

Da 5 Bloods +1600

News Of The World +1600

Promising Young Woman +1600

Best Film Drama Actor – Odds To Win

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) +150

Anthony Hopkins (The Father) +225

Gary Oldman (Mank) +450

Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) +600

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal) +600

Tom Hanks (News Of The World) +1200

Steven Yeun (Minari) +1400

George Clooney (The Midnight Sky) +2000

John David Washington (Malcolm And Marie) +2500

Best Film Drama Actress – Odds To Win

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) +195

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) +200

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) +500

Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead) +500

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman) +500

Kate Winslet (Ammonite) +1400

Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy) +1600

Zendaya (Malcolm And Marie) +1600

Yeri Han (Minari) +2000

Best Film Screenplay – Odds To Win

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 +135

Mank +450

Nomadland +500

One Night In Miami +500

The Father +550

On The Rocks +1200

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom +1800

Promising Young Woman +1800

Soul +1800

First Cow +2500

News Of The World +2500

Best Film Supp. Actor – Odds To Win

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night In Miami) +215

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +550

Bill Murray (On The Rocks) +600

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods) +600

Mark Rylance (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +650

David Strathairn (Nomadland) +860

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal) +860

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) +1800

Frank Langella (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +2000

Lance Henriksen (Falling) +2500

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +2500

Charles Dance (Mank) +3000

Hugh Laurie (Personal History Of David Copperfield) +3000

Jeremy Strong (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +3000

Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) +3000

Best Film Supp. Actress – Odds To Win

Amanda Seyfried (Mank) +125

Olivia Colman (The Father) +450

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) +550

Ellen Burstyn (Pieces Of A Woman) +600

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) +700

Saoirse Ronan (Ammonite) +1000

Nicole Kidman (The Prom) +1200

Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk) +1400

Helena Zengel (News Of The World) +2000

Laverne Cox (Promising Young Woman) +2500

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) +2500

Best TV Comedy Actor – Odds To Win

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) +200

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) +220

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) +450

Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) +550

Ben Platt (The Politician) +1100

Nicholas Hoult (The Great) +1100

Don Cheadle (Black Monday) +1600

Ricky Gervais (After Life) +1600

Lamorne Morris (Woke) +1800

Dave Burd (Dave) +2200

Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest) +2200

Best TV Comedy Actress – Odds To Win

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) +115

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) +450

Elle Fanning (The Great) +600

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me) +650

Issa Rae (Insecure) +650

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) +1000

Lily Collins (Emily In Paris) +1000

Linda Cardellini (Dead To Me) +1600

Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity) +1600

Awkwafina (Nora From Queens) +1800

Best TV Comedy Series – Odds To Win

Schitt’s Creek +175

Ted Lasso +225

Ramy +450

The Great +500

The Flight Attendant +650

What We Do In The Shadows +650

Pen15 +1400

Insecure +1800

Best TV Drama Actor – Odds To Win

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) +125

Jason Bateman (Ozark) +450

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) +550

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) +650

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) +1000

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) +1000

Al Pacino (Hunters) +1400

Antony Starr (The Boys) +1400

Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are) +2500

Nicco Annan (P-Valley) +2500

Nicholas Pinnock (For Life) +2500

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) +3000

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) +3000

Best TV Drama Actress – Odds To Win

Olivia Colman (The Crown) +190

Emma Corrin (The Crown) +275

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) +425

Laura Linney (Ozark) +450

Sarah Paulson (Ratched) +700

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) +850

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) +1600

Hilary Swank (Away) +2000

Aya Cash (The Boys) +2200

Brandee Evans (P-Valley) +2200

Best TV Drama Series – Odds To Win

The Crown +135

Lovecraft Country +450

The Mandalorian +475

Ozark +550

Perry Mason +800

The Boys +900

Better Call Saul +1800

Bridgerton +1800

Killing Eve +1800

Ratched +1800

Hunters +2000

Best TV Movie/Limited Series – Odds To Win

The Queen’s Gambit +120

Small Axe +500

Normal People +550

Unorthodox +550

The Undoing +650

I May Destroy You +800

Mrs. America +850

The Good Lord Bird +1100

Little Fires Everywhere +2200

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor – Odds To Win

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) -105

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) +333

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) +475

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) +500

Paul Mescal (Normal People) +550

Chris Rock (Fargo) +750

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) +1800

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress – Odds To Win

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) EVEN

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) +375

Shira Haas (Unorthodox) +400

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) +450

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) +475

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) +1100

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) +1600

Best TV Supporting Actor – Odds To Win

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) +125

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) +550

Mahershala Ali (Ramy) +550

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) +650

John Boyega (Small Axe) +700

Tobias Menzies (The Crown) +900

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) +1400

Ben Whishaw (Fargo) +1600

Glynn Turman (Fargo) +1600

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country) +1600

Jim Parsons (Hollywood) +2000

Best TV Supporting Actress – Odds To Win

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) +115

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) +550

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) +650

Julia Garner (Ozark) +650

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) +750

Jessie Buckley (Fargo) +1000

Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit) +1200

Letitia Wright (Small Axe) +1400

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) +1600

Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) +2500

Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) +2500

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) +3000