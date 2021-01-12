Golden Globes 2021 odds: Can Borat make Kazakhstan great again?

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place February 28, 2021, and despite a year that’s been terrible to movie box offices, there’s a lot of great contenders, both in the worlds of film and TV. Although nominees haven’t been announced yet, we have a whole slew of potential bets you can make on your entertainment of choice, thanks to Bodog.
In the area of Film Comedy and Musicals, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm figures prominently in the odds, ranking as a contender for best film, and with the two leads, Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova, favored to win their categories. Although the comedy doesn’t seem likely to beat out more timeless competition (I like Palm Springs), Bakalova was talk of the town when Borat returned, so she’s worth a few bucks.
In drama, Nomadland and its lead actress, Frances McDormand, are favored to win. It’s a critical darling, and while Mank could beat it out at the Oscars (due to Hollywood bias), it’s hard to bet against it here.
TV comedy looks like a shoe in for Schitt’s Creek, not having to contend against last year’s winner Fleabag. The show is favored in nearly every category it’s in, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it upset by Ted Lasso, considering the Golden Globes are voted on by a bunch of ‘football’ loving foreigners.
TV Drama is also wide open, with Succession taking a year off due to Covid. The Crown is heavily favored here, and for the same reasons as Ted Lasso being a potential upset, that makes sense. Bridgerton is the other British based show with a decent chance here, with the rest of the shows having a more American focus. They’re all great, so it’s not an easy pick for which will win.
Special mention to Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s in the odds for two categories: Best Comedy Actress for Emma and Best Actress in a Limited Series for Queen’s Gambit. Considering she was also in the potential Golden Razzie winner The New Mutants, she had a heck of a year. She’s bound to win something (probably for the chess show), so worth taking a look.
Golden Globe Awards – 78th Golden Globe Awards Odds
Best Film Comedy/Musical – Odds To Win
The Prom +240
On The Rocks +325
Hamilton +350
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm +450
Palm Springs +550
French Exit +1000
Let Them All Talk +1400
Personal History Of David Copperfield +1400
Emma +1800
The Forty-Year-Old Version +2500
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor – Odds To Win
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) +125
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) +475
Dev Patel (Personal History Of David Copperfield) +500
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) +650
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) +950
Pete Davidson (The King Of Staten Island) +1100
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) +1200
James Corden (The Prom) +1600
Jamie Dornan (Wild Mountain Thyme) +1600
Keanu Reeves (Bill And Ted Face The Music) +1600
Will Ferrell (Eurovision Song Contest) +1600
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress – Odds To Win
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) +175
Meryl Streep (The Prom) +350
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) +425
Rashida Jones (On The Rocks) +500
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma) +800
Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs) +1200
Meryl Streep (Let Them All Talk) +1800
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) +2000
Emily Blunt (Wild Mountain Thyme) +2500
Kristen Stewart (Happiest Season) +2500
Evan Rachel Wood (Kajillionaire) +3000
Rachel McAdams (Eurovision Song Contest) +3000
Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love) +3000
Best Film Director – Odds To Win
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) +180
David Fincher (Mank) +220
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +450
Regina King (One Night In Miami) +550
Paul Greengrass (News Of The World) +850
Florian Zeller (The Father) +900
Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods) +900
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) +2000
Ryan Murphy (The Prom) +2000
Best Film Drama – Odds To Win
Nomadland +115
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 +400
Mank +450
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom +550
The Father +750
One Night In Miami +800
Da 5 Bloods +1600
News Of The World +1600
Promising Young Woman +1600
Best Film Drama Actor – Odds To Win
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) +150
Anthony Hopkins (The Father) +225
Gary Oldman (Mank) +450
Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) +600
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal) +600
Tom Hanks (News Of The World) +1200
Steven Yeun (Minari) +1400
George Clooney (The Midnight Sky) +2000
John David Washington (Malcolm And Marie) +2500
Best Film Drama Actress – Odds To Win
Frances McDormand (Nomadland) +195
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) +200
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) +500
Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead) +500
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman) +500
Kate Winslet (Ammonite) +1400
Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy) +1600
Zendaya (Malcolm And Marie) +1600
Yeri Han (Minari) +2000
Best Film Screenplay – Odds To Win
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 +135
Mank +450
Nomadland +500
One Night In Miami +500
The Father +550
On The Rocks +1200
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom +1800
Promising Young Woman +1800
Soul +1800
First Cow +2500
News Of The World +2500
Best Film Supp. Actor – Odds To Win
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night In Miami) +215
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +550
Bill Murray (On The Rocks) +600
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods) +600
Mark Rylance (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +650
David Strathairn (Nomadland) +860
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal) +860
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) +1800
Frank Langella (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +2000
Lance Henriksen (Falling) +2500
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +2500
Charles Dance (Mank) +3000
Hugh Laurie (Personal History Of David Copperfield) +3000
Jeremy Strong (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) +3000
Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) +3000
Best Film Supp. Actress – Odds To Win
Amanda Seyfried (Mank) +125
Olivia Colman (The Father) +450
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) +550
Ellen Burstyn (Pieces Of A Woman) +600
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) +700
Saoirse Ronan (Ammonite) +1000
Nicole Kidman (The Prom) +1200
Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk) +1400
Helena Zengel (News Of The World) +2000
Laverne Cox (Promising Young Woman) +2500
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) +2500
Best TV Comedy Actor – Odds To Win
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) +200
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) +220
Ramy Youssef (Ramy) +450
Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) +550
Ben Platt (The Politician) +1100
Nicholas Hoult (The Great) +1100
Don Cheadle (Black Monday) +1600
Ricky Gervais (After Life) +1600
Lamorne Morris (Woke) +1800
Dave Burd (Dave) +2200
Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest) +2200
Best TV Comedy Actress – Odds To Win
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) +115
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) +450
Elle Fanning (The Great) +600
Christina Applegate (Dead To Me) +650
Issa Rae (Insecure) +650
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) +1000
Lily Collins (Emily In Paris) +1000
Linda Cardellini (Dead To Me) +1600
Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity) +1600
Awkwafina (Nora From Queens) +1800
Best TV Comedy Series – Odds To Win
Schitt’s Creek +175
Ted Lasso +225
Ramy +450
The Great +500
The Flight Attendant +650
What We Do In The Shadows +650
Pen15 +1400
Insecure +1800
Best TV Drama Actor – Odds To Win
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) +125
Jason Bateman (Ozark) +450
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) +550
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) +650
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) +1000
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) +1000
Al Pacino (Hunters) +1400
Antony Starr (The Boys) +1400
Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are) +2500
Nicco Annan (P-Valley) +2500
Nicholas Pinnock (For Life) +2500
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) +3000
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) +3000
Best TV Drama Actress – Odds To Win
Olivia Colman (The Crown) +190
Emma Corrin (The Crown) +275
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) +425
Laura Linney (Ozark) +450
Sarah Paulson (Ratched) +700
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) +850
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) +1600
Hilary Swank (Away) +2000
Aya Cash (The Boys) +2200
Brandee Evans (P-Valley) +2200
Best TV Drama Series – Odds To Win
The Crown +135
Lovecraft Country +450
The Mandalorian +475
Ozark +550
Perry Mason +800
The Boys +900
Better Call Saul +1800
Bridgerton +1800
Killing Eve +1800
Ratched +1800
Hunters +2000
Best TV Movie/Limited Series – Odds To Win
The Queen’s Gambit +120
Small Axe +500
Normal People +550
Unorthodox +550
The Undoing +650
I May Destroy You +800
Mrs. America +850
The Good Lord Bird +1100
Little Fires Everywhere +2200
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor – Odds To Win
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) -105
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) +333
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) +475
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) +500
Paul Mescal (Normal People) +550
Chris Rock (Fargo) +750
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) +1800
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress – Odds To Win
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) EVEN
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) +375
Shira Haas (Unorthodox) +400
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) +450
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) +475
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) +1100
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) +1600
Best TV Supporting Actor – Odds To Win
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) +125
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) +550
Mahershala Ali (Ramy) +550
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) +650
John Boyega (Small Axe) +700
Tobias Menzies (The Crown) +900
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) +1400
Ben Whishaw (Fargo) +1600
Glynn Turman (Fargo) +1600
Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country) +1600
Jim Parsons (Hollywood) +2000
Best TV Supporting Actress – Odds To Win
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) +115
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) +550
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) +650
Julia Garner (Ozark) +650
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) +750
Jessie Buckley (Fargo) +1000
Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit) +1200
Letitia Wright (Small Axe) +1400
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) +1600
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) +2500
Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) +2500
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) +3000