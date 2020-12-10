NFL Odds Roundup: Week 14 lines & trends

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

It’s an interesting Week 14 schedule around the NFL because there are only three intradivsional matchups and two of them are essentially meaningless with one team in the game playing out the string on a lousy season.

The Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars and should have little trouble sweeping the season series and continue a push to a possible AFC South title. The Jaguars might be as bad as the atrocious Jets at this point, although Jacksonville did play pretty well in Week 2 at Tennessee. The Titans rode four Ryan Tannehill touchdown passes and a Stephen Gostkowski 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left to win 33-30. Tennessee is -7.5 this time and 5-2 ATS in the past seven in the series.

The Green Bay Packers are going to win the NFC North perhaps as soon as this week and look to sweep the Detroit Lions, who will have a new head coach next season. In Week 2, the Packers handled the visiting Lions 42-21 behind 168 yards rushing and three total touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers. Detroit actually led 14-3 early but then was steamrolled. Green Bay is -7.5 on Sunday but 1-6 ATS in the past seven in the series.

Meanwhile, the one divisional game that matters is Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on Monday night. It’s been quite a stretch for Baltimore and its massive COVID-19 outbreak. That forced the Ravens to a Wednesday night in Week 12 (loss), Tuesday night in Week 13 (win) and now another primetime game.

Once a Super Bowl favorite, Baltimore needs this one to keep its playoff hopes realistic. The Browns are on track to play postseason football for the first time since way back in 2002. They were trashed 38-6 at home by Baltimore in Week 1. The Ravens are -1 and 7-3 ATS in the past 10 in the series.

Back to Sunday, there are a few games with playoff ramifications for both teams. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Miami Dolphins in what could be a postseason preview. It will be Mahomes vs. Tua Tagovailoa, with the Fins at +7.5. They are 9-2 ATS in their past 11 at home.

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Las Vegas Raiders and both of those clubs are chasing playoff spots. Vegas has only a shot at a Wild-Card spot, while Indy has that potential route and is tied for first in the AFC South. Indy is -3 and 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records.

The marquee matchup of Week 14, though, is Sunday night as the no-longer-unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of division leaders and in a potential AFC Championship Game preview. The Steelers were shocked Monday in Week 13 by Washington but still control their destiny for the AFC’s top seed. Buffalo still has an outside shot at that, too. The Bills are -2.5 but 2-10 ATS in the past 10 in this series.