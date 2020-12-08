Mahomes headlines the updated NFL MVP odds list

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award two seasons ago, but lost out to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson last season. With his team on an 11-1 start to the year, though, Mahomes is back as the betting favorite to win the MVP again.

Mahomes is the clear -450 favorite on the NFL MVP odds at sportsbooks as the NFL closes in on the final stretch of its 2020 regular season. Mahomes has posted a quarterback rating of 113.8 in the Chiefs’ dozen games with 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Back in the 2018 season when he won the Most Valuable Player award Mahomes also had a 113.8 quarterback rating with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, throwing for over 5,000 yards.

Aaron Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award twice in his career – back in 2011 and 2014 – and he’s sitting behind Mahomes at +400 odds. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 9-3 on the season, and trailing the New Orleans Saints by just one game in the race for the top overall seed in the NFC. Rodgers has a rating of 118.5 with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Quarterbacks sitting in the first two spots on the NFL MVP betting lines is no fluke – the position has won the award in each of the past seven seasons, and in 12 of the last 13 years overall. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills follows at +1400 odds, with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks at +2000, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers at +5000, and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +8000. Wilson had been the early-season favorite.

Running back Adrian Peterson, back when he was in his prime with the Minnesota Vikings, was the only non-quarterback to snag the NFL MVP award in that 13-year stretch, back in 2012. Two running backs are getting longer odds to win the award this season, with the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry both set at +10000 odds. That ties them with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, with Titans QB Ryan Tannehill at +15000.