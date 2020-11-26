BetMGM teams up with Pittsburgh Steelers

As sports partnerships go, it’s a touchdown, a slam dunk and a top corner piledriver all in one. BetMGM, the market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, have partnered with the runaway leaders of the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Having come together from GVC Holdings, the company associated with partypoker and World Poker Tour among others in a stellar business history, and MGM Resorts, BetMGM is the one-stop shop for land-based and online sports betting, as well as tournament poker and online gaming.

Partnering up with the Steelers is a good move, for both parties in the deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying high in the AFC North, with ten wins from ten games so far in the regular season. Though incredibly successful this season, the Steelers have a rich history in the game. As the fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and have appeared in eight finals overall. With an incredible 31 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, can’t wait for the partnership to begin.

“We are excited to introduce BetMGM to Steelers Nation,” he said. “Not only will BetMGM be elevating some of our existing platforms, but they will be introducing new and exciting opportunities to Steelers fans. We are looking forward to kicking off this partnership.”

The Steelers are currently an outstanding 41/50 to make the playoffs on 888sport. It would be serendipitous timing for BetMGM if they were join the most winning team in recent NFL history just months before their greatest achievement, and Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM was delighted in announcing the deal.

“Steelers Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in professional sports,” he said. “We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of BetMGM to Steelers fans. We’re eager to launch BetMGM’s gaming offering in Pennsylvania and I can’t think of a better way to kick off our entry into the state than through this monumental partnership.”

With the partnership featuring “fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsorship of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show” as well as things like broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage, it’s clearly a big deal that is here to stay – a little like the Steelers if recent form is anything to go by, with a 27-3 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday preceded by wins against the Bengals, Cowboys and Ravens.

BetMGM will even become an official sportsbetting partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers once their online sports betting product launches later this year. This is a deal that like the wide receivers at the heart of the Steelers rise to power in the AFC North, can run and run.