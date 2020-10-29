red-wings-extend-partnership-with-betmgm

The NHL’s Detroit Red Wings have announced that they will be extending their betting partnership with BetMGM.

The long-term deal means that BetMGM will continue with their on-branding at Little Caesars Arena, as well as digital signage and presence on the Red Wings digital channels. BetMGM will also provide stats and betting data for the District Detroit mobile app and provide stats and betting odds to Red Wings fans for the 2021 NHL season.

Detroit Red Wings Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Peter Kent was delighted with the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with BetMGM. We’ll continue to work together to provide innovative and engaging experiences for the fans of Hockeytown.”

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer was happy to see the partnership continue.

“The Red Wings are an iconic part of Michigan and the city of Detroit and have been a great partner to both BetMGM and MGM Resorts. Little Caesars Arena is just steps away from the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit, and as BetMGM continues to build its hockey offerings, we look forward to welcoming Red Wings fans before and after games.”

David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts, echoed the positive vibes.

“There is plenty of passion for hockey across Michigan, and all of us at MGM Grand Detroit eagerly await the opportunity to entertain Red Wings fans at our BetMGM Sports Lounge, Detroit’s premier destination to watch and bet on sports. We’re committed to providing guests with a fun, world-class experience during hockey season and beyond,” Tsai said.

The NHL is continuing to plan for a full 82-game season, with games expected to start in January for the 2021/22 calendar. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly acknowledged that might not be possible due to conditions around the pandemic.

“The goal is still to start as early as Jan. 1 and to play a full season. “Having said that, we also recognize, depending on a host of different things, that it could take a different form and we might not be playing a full season, we might not be playing into the summer, we might not be starting on Jan. 1. So there’s still a lot of uncertainty,” Daly said.